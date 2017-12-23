

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





The province’s Special Investigations Unit says it has been called to investigate the shooting death of a man at the OPP detachment in the town of Morrisburg in eastern Ontario.

The SIU said that at around noon on Saturday, a man entered the OPP detachment on Fifth Street West in the town.

There was an “interaction” between the man and several OPP officers and one of the officers discharged a firearm, which struck the victim.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The OPP told The Canadian Press that one of its officers was injured in the encounter and is receiving treatment.

Four investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to this incident, the SIU said.

Morrisburg is located on the banks of the St. Lawrence River, south of Highway 401, approximately 43 kilometres west of Cornwall.

The SIU is called to investigate any interaction between an Ontario police officer and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.