SIU called in to investigate Brampton incident in which suspect allegedly bit officer
Ontario’s special investigations unit (SIU) has been called in to investigate an incident between Peel Regional Police and a 21-year-old man on Friday night.
Police say the altercation occurred just after 8:45 pm., in the area of Chamney Court and Kennedy Road. According to the SIU, police stopped the driver of a vehicle with no rear licence plate, and soon determined the vehicle had been stolen. The driver of the vehicle allegedly resisted arrest and fled the area on foot.
The SIU says the arresting officer caught the man, who then proceeded to bite the officer “several times.” The officer then discharged his firearm, though the bullet did not strike the man.
Police say another officer then showed up and struck the suspect with a conducted energy weapon. The man was then arrested and transported to hospital, where he was found to have no serious injuries.
The SIU investigation is underway. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.
At least 200 killed, 1,100 wounded in Hamas attack on Israel, rescue service says
Backed by a barrage of rockets, dozens of Hamas militants broke out of the blockaded Gaza Strip and into nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday. A stunned Israel said it is now at war with Hamas and launched airstrikes in Gaza, vowing to inflict an 'unprecedented price.'
LIVE Hamas attacked Israel and Netanyahu says his country is 'at war.' Follow live updates
The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip have carried out an unprecedented, multifront attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday.
Trudeau, Poilievre condemn Hamas attack on Israel; Ambassador to Canada calls violence 'unimaginable'
Canada's federal leaders are condemning a surprise assault by the Hamas militant group on Saturday in what has become the deadliest attack in Israel in years.
'No excuse for inaction': Kinew says Manitoba health-care plan can go ahead without extra federal dollars
Manitoba premier-designate Wab Kinew says his plan to improve the health-care system and reduce wait times in his province can move forward without additional federal funds.
Rainfall and wind warnings issued in the Maritimes ahead of Philippe
Special weather statements have been upgraded to warnings for parts of the Maritimes ahead of the arrival of post-tropical storm Philippe.
Drake called out by the Pet Shop Boys for singing the chorus of one of their hits on new song without permission
Drake recently dropped his eighth studio album, and it apparently comes with a bit of controversy.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
Does AI pose a risk to humanity? Innovation Minister won't say
Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne says his job is to move 'from fear to opportunity' when it comes to the development and regulation of artificial intelligence, but when pressed on whether he believes the exponentially advancing technology poses a risk to humanity, he wouldn't say.
Canada's underground economy surged to $68.5 billion in 2021: StatCan
Canada’s underground economy was estimated to be $68.5 billion in 2021, representing 2.7 per cent of the total GDP, according to a report from Statistics Canada.
Montreal
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Parts of Quebec under rainfall warning, localized flooding on some Montreal streets
Parts of Quebec and the Maritimes are under a rain warning for the Thanksgiving long weekend, with several areas expecting up to 100 millimetres of rain.
Quebec premier defends decision to open third link possibility on social media
Shattered by Monday's election defeat in Jean-Talon, Premier François Legault surprised everyone with the negative reactions and jeers that followed his unexpected announcement that he would consult the public on the third link in Quebec City. He defended his decision on social media.
Worst road in the Quebec? Locals plant flowers in giant potholes
Fed up with seeing accidents and flat tires, last week, she and a few neighbours placed flower pots and orange cones in some of the biggest potholes on Route 342 in Pointe-Fortune, which may be the worst road in Quebec.
London
Syringe used in St. Thomas armed robbery
Police said that a 21-year-old St. Thomas resident had allegedly robbed a downtown business using a syringe as a weapon to threaten staff.
Western University names new chancellor
Western University has announced that Kelly Meighan will be installed as the university’s 24th chancellor, effective Oct. 11.
What’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Thanksgiving Monday
As many gather to celebrate Thanksgiving, whether it be over dinner, under a warm blanket, or outside with some hot chocolate, some businesses and city services will be operating while others won’t be.
Kitchener
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stops by K-W Oktoberfest opening
The 55th Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest is officially underway.
After a shocking court case, here's how Lucas Shortreed's family wants to remember him
Lucas Shortreed’s mom considers the Friday before Thanksgiving the anniversary of her son’s death.
OHL roundup: Oktoberfest celebrations, wins, and losses across the league
The OHL sees Oktoberfest celebrations in Kitchener, a dominating win for Guelph, and an anticipated home opener for the Brantford Bulldogs.
Northern Ontario
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Families in anguish as Quebec truck driver charged in fatal northern Ont. crash eludes police
Two grieving families in northern Ontario have hired a private investigator to track down a truck driver who skipped court after being charged in a fatal collision last year.
Northern Ont. horse owner overjoyed by miracle birth of twin foals
Giving birth to twins is common for humans. But for a horse, it's an exceptionally rare event – this miracle occurred on a quaint countryside farm in northern Ontario earlier this year.
Northern Ont. mom wants answers after autistic child left alone with deceased father
The Sault Ste. Marie mother of an autistic, non-verbal child who was left alone with her deceased father is searching for answers.
Ottawa
Ottawa police step up patrols outside synagogues, mosques after Hamas attack in Israel
Ottawa police say there will be more patrols around synagogues and mosques this weekend after Hamas militants attacked Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip Saturday.
Person rescued from Cambridge Street fire in life-threatening condition
Ottawa firefighters rescued a person from an apartment fire Friday evening. Paramedics said the individual was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Windsor
Turkey truck rollover delays 401 traffic, a Halloween décor fright, and high turnout to Unifor Local 444 meeting: Top Windsor stories this week
A Windsor restaurant has been recognized by a top travel blog, a Windsor family’s holiday decorations prompted a police response, and 1,500 turkeys were involved in a transport truck crash.
Stolen car found after reported collision
The car, a Volkswagon Jetta, was allegedly stolen from a driveway on the north side of Chatham.
Refugee claimants transferred to Windsor amid Toronto shelter crisis
Officials in Windsor say the city is more than capable of accommodating approximately 50 refugee claimants who have been transferred to the city from Toronto.
Barrie
Convicted drug dealer faces sentencing in fatal fentanyl overdose of Wasaga Beach man
A sentencing hearing for an Orillia man convicted of manslaughter for selling a deadly dose of fentanyl that killed a 31-year-old Wasaga Beach man in 2020 got underway on Friday.
99-year-old man dies after tractor rolls on him
Provincial police in Kawartha Lakes are investigating the death of a 99-year-old man on a private property north of Downeyville.
Ministry of Labour investigating possible electrocution at Orillia's Kubota plant
Employees at Kubota in Orillia were evacuated on Thursday after reports of a possible electrocution.
Atlantic
Rainfall and wind warnings issued in the Maritimes ahead of Philippe
Special weather statements have been upgraded to warnings for parts of the Maritimes ahead of the arrival of post-tropical storm Philippe.
Great white shark draws a crowd in Cape Breton before dying on shore
Video of a great white shark swimming near North Bay Wharf in Ingonish, N.S., on Thursday has been shared thousands of times, and is the talk of the community.
Canada's dramatic summer weather has altered the fall colours this year: researchers
The customary reds, oranges and yellows of the trees, marking the arrival of fall, may have appeared early this year, or not at all.
Calgary
Man charged in abduction of woman in northeast Calgary
A 37-year-old man has been charged in relation to the abduction of a woman that took place Thursday in Calgary.
Investigation underway after dead woman discovered in vehicle in Sundre, Alta.
An investigation is underway after a woman died Friday afternoon in Sundre.
Safeway issues turkey recall on eve of Thanksgiving long weekend
Safeway issued a turkey recall early Friday evening, right on the cusp of the Thanksgiving long weekend.
Winnipeg
Grocery store chain issues turkey recall
Sobeys says it has recalled some turkeys from its stores in Western Canada, which include FreshCo, I-G-A, Safeway, Sobeys and Thrifty Foods.
'Minimum attire' rule from Hockey Canada drawing mixed reaction
There’s a new dress code coming to hockey rinks across Manitoba this season.
W5 Exclusive
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
Vancouver
3 health-care facilities closed Saturday due to lack of staff in B.C. Interior
Interior Health has announced three temporary, last-minute closures of health-care facilities in the last 24 hours because of limited staff availability.
3 dead after small plane crashes in Chilliwack, B.C.
Authorities have confirmed three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Chilliwack, B.C., Friday afternoon.
'Plethora' of new charges laid against Abbotsford prolific offender, police say
A prolific offender is facing a "plethora" of new charges after fleeing from officers in a stolen vehicle in Abbotsford, police say.
-
Two 14-year-old boys are dead after a Friday collision at Brule Road, west of Hinton.
-
An Edmonton constable who spoke at a "Freedom Convoy" rally, thanked protesters and posted a video suggesting vaccine mandates were "unlawful" and "unsafe" was sanctioned ten months of pay before being permitted to return to the job.
-
Several bear warnings and area closures are in place in the Canadian Rockies in Alberta after some surprise encounters with both black and grizzly bears.