    • Shots fired inside Toronto condo building: police

    FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
    Police say shots have been fired inside a downtown Toronto condominium building Saturday night.

    Police say that they responded to reports of gunshot in the hallway of a building in the Richmond and Peter Street area at 1:58 a.m. Upon responding to the call, officers located and arrested a suspect nearby following a “short foot pursuit.”

    The firearm was located, and there were no reported injuries.

