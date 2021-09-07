TORONTO -- Severe thunderstorms, winds up to 100 km/h and large hail could hit parts of southern Ontario this evening as an intense weather system moves in.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area.

"Meteorologists are tracking a line of thunderstorms capable of producing very strong winds gusts, up to toonie size hail and heavy rain," the warning says.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for this afternoon and evening. With high winds expected, it’s important to be prepared in case of possible outages. Here are our top 5 pre-storm preparation tips. #ONStorm



More tips: https://t.co/wPtqJ81sRh pic.twitter.com/CNP7bh3DAS — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) September 7, 2021

Stay alert if you are in these areas in yellow. These incoming storms have severe potential. Details below, and I'll have more info coming up at 6pm on @CTVToronto #ONStorm https://t.co/sPF893Z49R — Michelle Jobin (@michellejobin) September 7, 2021

Toronto Hydro is warning the storms could have the potential to knock out power.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority also issued a notice saying that the rain could cause high water levels near rivers or water bodies.

For the latest weather information, click here.

If it's safe to do so, send pictures or video of the weather in your area to sean.davidson@bellmedia.ca