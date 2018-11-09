

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Emergency crews responded to seven calls regarding pedestrians struck by vehicles in the GTA in less than three hours on Friday evening.

First, police and paramedics in Peel region were called to James Potter Road and Borrelli Drive in Brampton at 6:01 p.m. Friday evening for a report of a female pedestrian struck.

They arrived to find a female in life-threatening condition. She was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment. The driver involved in that collision remained at the scene.

At 6:30 p.m., Toronto police said they were called to Lansdowne Avenue and Lappin Avenue for a report of a pedestrian struck.

That victim suffered minor injuries.

At 6:55 p.m., Toronto police said they were called to McCowan Road and Sandhurst Circle.

They arrived to find a man in his 50s suffering from serious injuries. He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

At 7:05 p.m., Toronto Police said they were called to McLevin and Morningside avenues for a report of a pedestrian struck.

The extent of their injuries was not yet known.

The driver involved in that collision remained at the scene.

At 7:18 p.m., police were called to Long Branch Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard West for a report of a male struck by a vehicle. His injuries were not considered serious.

At 7:42 p.m., officers were called to Bloor Street West and Markland Drive for a report of a pedestrian struck. They were taken ti hospital with minor injuries. The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

At about 8 p.m., Peel Regional Police said they were called to Meadowpine and Meadowvale boulevards in Mississauga for a fail to remain collision where a woman was found with life-threatening injuries.

She was rushed a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Last Thursday, Toronto Paramedics said they were called to 17 separate instances of pedestrians being struck by vehicles in the city that night.