TORONTO -- Police in Halton Region say they are searching for a 28-year-old inmate of Maplehurst Correctional Complex in Milton, Ont. who jail staff released by mistake on Monday.

Officers say Amritpal Singh Aujla was released from Maplehurst sometime on Monday.

Staff at the jail contacted police at 11 p.m. on Monday to advise of the mistake.

Aujla left the jail on foot.

He is described as a South Asian male, standing five-feet-ten inches tall, weighing 170 pounds.

Police say Aujla has black shoulder-length hair and a black beard.

He was wearing a black Tommy Hilfiger tracksuit with a large Tommy Hilfiger crest on its chest.

Anyone who spots Aujla is asked to call 911 immediately.