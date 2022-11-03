Ontario government says it has 'no choice' but to pass bill preventing school strike
The Doug Ford government and a union representing Ontario education workers appear to be on a collision course Thursday, with the government poised to pass dramatic anti-strike legislation and labour groups gearing up for a day of demonstrations Friday.
“They have not refused (sic) to withdraw that strike and as such, we have no choice to bring forth this bill, which may pass this afternoon, intended to avert a strike and create some stability,” Lecce told CP24 in an interview Thursday morning.
Some 55,000 Ontario education workers — including custodians, administrative staff and educational support workers — represented by The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) are set to walk off the job Friday, despite the fact that the strike will likely be illegal.
Earlier this week Lecce introduced legislation that would bar workers from striking and would impose a four year contract. In the legislation, the Keeping Students In Class Act, the government said it would use the Notwithstanding Clause — a rarely used provision of the Canadian constitution — to override any possible challenge to the law on the basis that it violates workers’ Charter rights.
The law is expected to pass in the PC-majority legislature at Queen’s Park on Thursday afternoon.
The bill would impose a four-year contract that includes a 2.5 per cent increase in salary for those who make less than $43,000 annually and a 1.5 per cent increase for all other employees.
CUPE has been asking for an 11.7 per cent increase, equalling about $3.25 more an hour, across the board.
Canada’s annual inflation rate is currently hovering at around seven per cent.
Under fire from opposition parties in the legislature Thursday, Premier Doug Ford framed the standoff as a choice between supporting students or shutting down schools.
“The NDP and Liberals can't have it both ways,” the premier said. “They either stand with the students and parents or they support shutting down schools. They support shutting down schools, keeping kids at home and a million parents wondering what to do. It’s strikes or students.”
But CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn told CP24 in an interview that simply having schools open is not enough.
“It's not just about keeping them in those buildings,” Hahn said. “It's about having enough support in those buildings, enough people in those buildings to actually help our kids and give them what they need to succeed: Enough educational assistants to help our kids with special needs, an ECE (Early Childhood Educator) in every kindergarten classroom to work with our youngest learners, custodians to make sure that that school is clean and safe, admin staff to make sure that it's working well. That's really what this is all about. And it is what our members are fighting for.”
While the union proposed a counter-offer late Tuesday, Lecce indicated that the government would not negotiate further under threat of a strike, apparently setting the two sides up for a collision on Friday which will shut down dozens of schools across the province.
Ministry officials have said that the government remains at the negotiating table. However, face-to-face talks between the two sides are not currently taking place.
“This is the last resort of any government. But when they are committing to a strike, the government will use every tool at our disposal to provide some stability and certainty for millions of parents who are being horribly upended tomorrow and 2 million kids who should be in class,” Lecce said.
The government has threatened steep fines for workers who do strike.
Labour and civil rights groups have balked at the legislation and responded with outrage to the Ford government’s willingness to use the notwithstanding clause, a rare tool that it used just last year in order to pass a bill limiting third-party election advertising.
Ford also threatened in 2018 to use the clause to unilaterally shrink the size of Toronto City Council if the courts overruled his move on constitutional grounds.
Ontario’s latest willingness to use the legislative “nuclear option” drew a rebuke from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Wednesday, with the Prime Minister calling it “wrong and inappropriate” and saying that the federal government would weigh its options for responding.
The union said Wednesday that the strike will begin Friday and continue indefinitely.
On Thursday the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) said its education workers would also join CUPE members in a day of protest Friday.
“OPSEU/SEFPO education workers will walk off the job this Friday in a monumental show of solidarity with their CUPE colleagues who are set to stage a province-wide protest against Stephen Lecce and the Ford government’s Bill 28,” the unions said in a statement.
Toronto’s public and Catholic school boards have said schools will not be open if there’s a strike on Friday.
- With files from Katherine DeClerq
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's top 3 grocers posted higher profits this year compared to 5-year average: report
Canada's top three grocers all posted higher profits this year compared with their average performances over the last five years, new research from Dalhousie University has found.
WATCH LIVE | Benjamin Dichter says he helped promote a cryptocurrency fundraiser for 'Freedom Convoy'
Benjamin Dichter says he helped promote and co-ordinate a cryptocurrency fundraiser for protesters who descended upon Ottawa to oppose COVID-19 mandates last winter.
Ontario government says it has 'no choice' but to pass bill preventing school strike
The Doug Ford government and a union representing Ontario education workers appear to be on a collision course Thursday.
Trudeau, in call with Ford, says use of notwithstanding clause is 'wrong and inappropriate'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Wednesday that his pre-emptive use of the notwithstanding clause in legislation intended to keep education workers from striking is 'wrong and inappropriate.'
Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit lithium mining
Canada ordered three Chinese companies on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security.
Immigration officials say Pelosi attacker was in U.S. illegally
David DePape, the Canadian man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, was in the United States illegally and may face deportation, the Department of Homeland Security said late Wednesday.
How Russian soldiers ran a 'cleansing' operation in Bucha
In Bucha, Russian soldiers hunted people on lists prepared by their intelligence services and went door to door to identify potential threats. Those who didn't pass this filtration, including volunteer fighters and civilians suspected of assisting Ukrainian troops, were tortured and executed, surveillance video, audio intercepts and interviews show.
Annual flu shot can greatly reduce risk of stroke in adults, Canadian researchers say
Getting the flu shot can significantly reduce the chances of having a stroke, according to a new Canadian study.
Freeland to unveil federal fall economic statement today
On Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will present Canadians with an update on the state of the economy.
Montreal
-
CLIMATE FEATURE
CLIMATE FEATURE | Inuit community leads Arctic shift to clean energy
For many years, Inukjuak, like many communities in the north, has relied on diesel to heat homes, keep the lights on, and power its institutions. Diesel is a potentially hazardous fuel, which can only be delivered to the community when the ice thaws. Spills can be catastrophic in communities which rely on hunting and fishing for food. Now, for the first time in the region, construction his underway on a massive hydroelectric project. When it’s completed, it will replace diesel at the community’s primary source of energy, and provide a surplus which Inukjuak will sell to Hydro-Quebec.
-
Montreal sees at least 16 suspicious car fires in under 24 hours
Montreal firefighters were hard at work Wednesday night and Thursday morning, putting out the flames of at least 16 car fires. In one instance, at least 10 cars burned in the same lot.
-
Quebec solidaire says it will now swear oath to King, introduce bill to make it optional
All 11 members of Quebec solidaire (QS) now say they will pledge allegiance to the King after refusing to do so for days.
London
-
Fatal crash near Ingersoll
Middlesex OPP are investigating a fatal collision that happened near Thames Centre. First responders were called to the scene on Putnam Road around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a serious, single-vehicle crash.
-
BB gun seized after police report people shot at
A London man is facing charges after reports of people being shot at with pellets or BBs. Around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday police received multiple 9-1-1 calls to the area of 700-block of Southdale Road East near Wellington Road where people and vehicles were reportedly shot at.
-
Crash causes traffic delays in west London
A multi-vehicle crash tied up traffic in west London Thursday morning. London fire and EMS could be seen on the scene as well as a tow truck.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Guelph man convicted of manslaughter in fatal stabbing sentenced to 4.5 years
A Guelph man convicted of manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of Nick Tanti has been sentenced to 4.5 years in prison.
-
Ontario government says it has 'no choice' but to pass bill preventing school strike
The Doug Ford government and a union representing Ontario education workers appear to be on a collision course Thursday.
-
Waterloo, Ont. youths sent to hospital after consuming unknown substance: police
Several young people in Waterloo, Ont. were transported to hospital Wednesday after consuming what police suspect were drugs.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rainbow school board changes course, closing Friday
As the labour dispute between the Ontario government and provincial education workers escalates, the Rainbow District School Board has decided to close its schools on Friday as unions withdraw services.
-
Police investigate two deaths in Sturgeon Falls
Ontario Provincial Police in West Nipissing are investigating two deaths after crews responded to a residential structure fire in Sturgeon Falls on Wednesday.
-
Hwy. 144 remains closed after serious crash Wednesday night
Highway 144 remains closed from Gogama to Timmins more than 12 hours after a serious crash in the Watershed area, MTO says.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Benjamin Dichter says he helped promote a cryptocurrency fundraiser for 'Freedom Convoy'
Benjamin Dichter says he helped promote and co-ordinate a cryptocurrency fundraiser for protesters who descended upon Ottawa to oppose COVID-19 mandates last winter.
-
Ontario government says it has 'no choice' but to pass bill preventing school strike
The Doug Ford government and a union representing Ontario education workers appear to be on a collision course Thursday.
-
Pedestrian struck by driver on Merivale Road dies
A pedestrian who was struck by a driver in Ottawa's west end Wednesday evening has died.
Windsor
-
City of Windsor to offer more day camp spaces Friday in lieu of job action at schools
The City of Windsor is offering up extra day camp spaces at a number of local community centres in anticipation of school closures related to the education workers job action planned Friday.
-
Increase in respiratory illnesses prompts message from local health leaders
Windsor-Essex health leaders are encouraging residents to get vaccinated after an increase in respiratory illnesses in the region.
-
Crash causes Lakeshore Road Closure
OPP are reporting a road closure in Lakeshore. Naylor Sideroad is closed between South Middle Road and North Talbot Road following a two-vehicle crash.
Barrie
-
Here are the local school board closures expected Friday
Local school boards across the region confirm they will close schools on Friday amid a planned walk-out by CUPE members, which OPSEU members will now join in solidarity.
-
Driver charged after officers hear revving engine in Barrie parking lot
Police in Barrie charged an 18-year-old driver after officers said they heard "something that immediately redirected their attention."
-
Deadly collision in Wasaga Beach under investigation
One man is dead following a collision on River Road West in Wasaga Beach.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. police seek other alleged victims as Catholic priest is charged with sex crimes
A retired Roman Catholic priest is facing multiple sexual assault charges stemming from alleged incidents on P.E.I. in the 1990s.
-
'Visibly shaken up': Alleged Fredericton carjacking ends outside Salisbury, N.B.
Chris Brown says he couldn't believe it when he heard how one of his vehicles was stolen Wednesday morning.
-
Racist, homophobic graffiti written on car in Bridgewater, N.S.
Police in Bridgewater, N.S., are investigating after racist and homophobic graffiti was written on a car earlier this week.
Calgary
-
City crews shift focus toward snow and ice on well-used roads and sidewalks
The City of Calgary says crews are still out working on clearing roads to help make commutes safer for drivers and pedestrians.
-
'The best dog': Aster needs adopting after 476 days at the Calgary Humane Society
All Aster wants for Christmas is her forever home.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's 5-day forecast cools off into more snow
Calgary will have gone 258 days without seeing temperatures this cold – also, it will be snowing.
Winnipeg
-
Two councillors who endorsed Glen Murray ousted from mayor's inner circle
Winnipeg's new mayor has announced who will be in his inner circle, leaving some members who endorsed his opponent Glen Murray on the outside looking in.
-
Warm weather breaks records in Manitoba
Wednesday saw temperatures soar to above 20 degrees in parts of the province, breaking decades-old weather records in some places.
-
Manitoba government plans to stick to set election date of October 2023
Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen says the Progressive Conservative government is not planning to call an early election.
Vancouver
-
Man seriously injured after shooting in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood
Police are investigating a shooting in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood that left a man hospitalized Wesdnesday afternoon.
-
Heavy rain, snowfall warnings issued in B.C. over latest atmospheric river
The latest atmospheric river to approach British Columbia has prompted a series of weather warnings for the province's South Coast and Interior.
-
Mortgage company fined $16K for inadequate supervision of broker with sex offence convictions
A B.C. mortgage broker has agreed to pay more than $16,000 in penalties for inadequately overseeing an employee with a record of sexual assault convictions.
Edmonton
-
'Overwhelming evidence': U.S. judge denies release for man accused of kidnapping, raping Edmonton girl
Noah Madrano – the man accused on state charges of luring, kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old Edmonton girl – has been denied bail release ahead of his trial on U.S. federal charges.
-
Reminder to check Halloween candy issued by Alta. RCMP after 'suspicious' substance found
Rocky Mountain House RCMP are investigating whether an unidentifiable substance found in Halloween candy is a criminal offence.
-
Canada's top 3 grocers posted higher profits this year compared to 5-year average: report
Canada's top three grocers all posted higher profits this year compared with their average performances over the last five years, new research from Dalhousie University has found.