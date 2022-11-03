Ontario government says it has 'no choice' but to pass bill preventing school strike

The Doug Ford government and a union representing Ontario education workers appear to be on a collision course Thursday, with the government poised to pass dramatic anti-strike legislation and labour groups gearing up for a day of demonstrations Friday.

“They have not refused (sic) to withdraw that strike and as such, we have no choice to bring forth this bill, which may pass this afternoon, intended to avert a strike and create some stability,” Lecce told CP24 in an interview Thursday morning.

Some 55,000 Ontario education workers — including custodians, administrative staff and educational support workers — represented by The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) are set to walk off the job Friday, despite the fact that the strike will likely be illegal.

Earlier this week Lecce introduced legislation that would bar workers from striking and would impose a four year contract. In the legislation, the Keeping Students In Class Act, the government said it would use the Notwithstanding Clause — a rarely used provision of the Canadian constitution — to override any possible challenge to the law on the basis that it violates workers’ Charter rights.

The law is expected to pass in the PC-majority legislature at Queen’s Park on Thursday afternoon.

The bill would impose a four-year contract that includes a 2.5 per cent increase in salary for those who make less than $43,000 annually and a 1.5 per cent increase for all other employees.

CUPE has been asking for an 11.7 per cent increase, equalling about $3.25 more an hour, across the board.

Canada’s annual inflation rate is currently hovering at around seven per cent.

Under fire from opposition parties in the legislature Thursday, Premier Doug Ford framed the standoff as a choice between supporting students or shutting down schools.

“The NDP and Liberals can't have it both ways,” the premier said. “They either stand with the students and parents or they support shutting down schools. They support shutting down schools, keeping kids at home and a million parents wondering what to do. It’s strikes or students.”

But CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn told CP24 in an interview that simply having schools open is not enough.

“It's not just about keeping them in those buildings,” Hahn said. “It's about having enough support in those buildings, enough people in those buildings to actually help our kids and give them what they need to succeed: Enough educational assistants to help our kids with special needs, an ECE (Early Childhood Educator) in every kindergarten classroom to work with our youngest learners, custodians to make sure that that school is clean and safe, admin staff to make sure that it's working well. That's really what this is all about. And it is what our members are fighting for.”

While the union proposed a counter-offer late Tuesday, Lecce indicated that the government would not negotiate further under threat of a strike, apparently setting the two sides up for a collision on Friday which will shut down dozens of schools across the province.

Ministry officials have said that the government remains at the negotiating table. However, face-to-face talks between the two sides are not currently taking place.

“This is the last resort of any government. But when they are committing to a strike, the government will use every tool at our disposal to provide some stability and certainty for millions of parents who are being horribly upended tomorrow and 2 million kids who should be in class,” Lecce said.

The government has threatened steep fines for workers who do strike.

Labour and civil rights groups have balked at the legislation and responded with outrage to the Ford government’s willingness to use the notwithstanding clause, a rare tool that it used just last year in order to pass a bill limiting third-party election advertising.

Ford also threatened in 2018 to use the clause to unilaterally shrink the size of Toronto City Council if the courts overruled his move on constitutional grounds.

Ontario’s latest willingness to use the legislative “nuclear option” drew a rebuke from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Wednesday, with the Prime Minister calling it “wrong and inappropriate” and saying that the federal government would weigh its options for responding.

The union said Wednesday that the strike will begin Friday and continue indefinitely.

On Thursday the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) said its education workers would also join CUPE members in a day of protest Friday.

“OPSEU/SEFPO education workers will walk off the job this Friday in a monumental show of solidarity with their CUPE colleagues who are set to stage a province-wide protest against Stephen Lecce and the Ford government’s Bill 28,” the unions said in a statement.

Toronto’s public and Catholic school boards have said schools will not be open if there’s a strike on Friday.

- With files from Katherine DeClerq