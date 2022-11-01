These schools will close for Ontario's education worker walkout on Friday
Tens of thousands of librarians, custodians and early childhood educators across Ontario are set to walk off the job on Friday after the provincial government tabled legislation to ban a strike and push a contract on those education workers.
At the heart of the issue is how much these workers are paid.
The Canadian Union of Public Employee's Ontario School Board Council of Unions (CUPE), which represents approximately 55,000 members, is looking for annual salary increases of 11.7 per cent.
The latest offer from the province is a four-year deal that would cap annual raises for members making less than $43,000 at 2.5 per cent and provide 1.5 per cent raises for everyone else.
CUPE has said its workers, which make on average $39,000 a year, are generally the lowest paid in schools.
Some school boards across the Greater Toronto Area have said they can’t stay open without the services provided by these workers if they do make good on their promise to strike Friday. Others have said they will wait and see if a deal is reached before that date.
Here’s where the major boards across the GTA currently stand on the issue:
TORONTO DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
The TDSB, the largest board in Ontario, announced Monday evening that it will have “no option” but to close all schools on Friday.
“While we understand that this will be challenging for many families, parents/guardians/caregivers will be required to make alternate arrangements for their children,” the board said in a statement.
In an update on Wednesday, the board says schools will remain closed for in-person learning for the duration of the strike.
Read the board's full statement on the strike here.
TORONTO CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
The TCDSB said in a letter to parents dated Oct. 30 that all of its schools will be forced to close Friday “if” there is a full withdrawal of CUPE services.
“We understand that this news is difficult and may be the source of stress among families and their children, particularly after the circumstances during the pandemic,” the board said.
Read the board's full statement on the strike here.
In a follow up letter to families dated Nov. 3, the TCDSB said it remains unchanged in its position and offered up additional learning resources for students during the job action.
PEEL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
In a statement posted on its website on Tuesday, PDSB said all students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 will participate in asynchronous learning on Friday due to the anticipated walkout.
School buildings will be closed to students on Nov. 4, as well as all childcare, EarlyON centres and before & after-school programs. Athletic and extracurricular activities on Friday will be cancelled.
Read the board's full statement on the strike here.
A physically distanced classroom is seen at Kensington Community School amidst the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
YORK REGION DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
The YRDSB originally said it would monitor the situation between CUPE and the Ontario governmenbt, but now says it will have no choice but to close its schools.
"Families are strongly encouraged to make alternate arrangements for your children prior to the protest. Please do not send any students to school on November 4," the board said.
Read the board's full statement on the strike here.
YORK CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
The YCDSB says it will close all of its schools on Friday “in the event of” a full withdrawal of services by CUPE.
In a document obtained Tuesday afternoon, the board said its CUPE-represented staff are “critical and essential to the health, safety and well-being of our students and staff in YCDSB school communities and workplaces.
DUFFERIN PEEL CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARDS
Like Peel, the DPCDSB is taking a wait-and-see approach to the looming strike and has not yet said if it will close its schools on Friday.
“We are monitoring the situation and will continue to share information with you as further developments occur through SchoolMessenger, social media and the DPCDSB website,” the board said.
Read the board's full statement on the strike here.
DURHAM DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
The DDSB is instructing parents and guardians to prepare for “all scenarios” on Friday and the days that follow as a result of the planned strike.
“We recognize how disruptive it is when schools are closed. However, due to health and safety reasons our schools will not be able to operate on Friday without CUPE employees at work,” a board statement read.
Read the board's full statement on the strike here.
HALTON DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
HDSB said that it plans to keep elementary schools open on an alternate schedule of in-person and remote learning if CUPE workers do strike. They also said both elementary and secondary schools will remain open for in-person learning “each day” of the strike.
“Please be aware this remains a fluid and changing situation. The HDSB continues to monitor developments daily and decisions will be made accordingly,” the board said.
Read the board's full statement on the strike here.
HALTON CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
Like the TDSB, the HCDSB has announced a full closure of its schools, but will be offering remote learning instead.
“As the situation continued to evolve throughout today, we have been gathering information and exploring all contingency plans that would allow us to keep schools open in the event that CUPE education staff proceed with a full withdrawal of services on Friday,” the board said.
Read the board's full statement on the strike here.
CONSEIL SCOLAIRE CATHOLIQUE MONAVENIR
Csc MonAvenir says that if CUPE workers walk off the job on Friday, it will be forced to “restrict access” to its schools throughout southcentral Ontario.
“The absence of custodial staff would pose a significant risk to the health and safety of employees and students if the maintenance, cleaning and sanitation of school sites is not done on a regular basis,” the board said in part.
Read the board's full statement on the strike here.
CTV News Toronto has reached out to the Conseil scolaire Viamonde regarding their plans on the pending job action but has not yet heard back.
On Wednesday, CUPE confirmed that members will be on strike beyond Friday unless a non-legislated deal with the government is reached.
