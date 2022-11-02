This is how much Ontario education workers could be fined if they strike
As the prospect of a strike looms in Ontario, the provincial government is threatening education workers with hefty fines if they walk off the job this week.
The Ford government said they will enforce a daily fine of up to $4,000 for individual employees or $500,000 for the union.
With 55,000 education workers set to strike, the daily bill could amount to $220 million per day if maximum charges are laid.
Each day an employee walks off the job, the government says it's prepared to lay down a new fine.
These fines are outlined in the government’s “Keeping Students in Class Act,” which Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce tabled on Monday to “terminate” a strike and impose a four-year collective agreement on the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).
CUPE said on Monday that it would help members pay fines.
“There are consequences and we have shared those with our members and I think there are also consequences for not fighting,” Laura Walton, the president of CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions, said at a news conference on Monday.
“At what point as people in Ontario do we stand up and say, enough is enough?”
In order to push this legislation through before the Friday deadline, the Ford government has invoked the notwithstanding clause, which overrides the charter of rights and freedoms. In this case, pertaining to CUPE members.
The legislation was condemned by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who said that the clause should only be used in “exceptional” situations.
On Tuesday night, CUPE put forward a counter-offer. The union says it is hoping to hear back on Wednesday from the government
The union has not revealed what their new offer contains, but have said that it is “reasonable.”
CUPE has been striving for an 11.7 per cent salary increase while the government has offered two per cent pay bumps for workers making less than $40,000 and 1.25 per cent for the others.
On average, education workers in Ontario make $39,000 a year, according to the union.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
North Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air raid alert in South
Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired more than 20 missiles Wednesday, at least one of them in its direction and landing near the rivals' tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area.
Seasonal job postings soar, but employers may struggle to fill them, report shows
Employers may have a tougher time hiring temporary workers this upcoming holiday season as the growth in job postings compared to pre-pandemic outweighs those looking, a new report has found.
'Tip of the iceberg:' Report finds 252 school personnel accused of sexual offences
A report from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection says 252 current or former school personnel committed or were accused of committing offences of a sexual nature against 548 children over a five-year span.
In her words: 2022 Silver Cross Mother Candy Greff on carrying her son’s legacy
In an emotional interview, Candy Greff remembers her son Byron, the last Canadian soldier killed in Afghanistan, as hardworking, dedicated and having a loud, boisterous laugh.
Canadian designer, photographer join global movement to end extreme poverty
A group of Canadians has joined a global movement to end extreme poverty, aiming to use their respective platforms to push for change.
Parkland killer to get life, but families getting their say
It's the second day of a hearing that will end with Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz formally sentenced to life without parole for the Valentine's Day 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in suburban Fort Lauderdale.
Powerball's second-largest jackpot -- an estimated US$1.2 billion -- up for grabs Wednesday
Powerball players will be taking their shot Wednesday night at an estimated US$1.2 billion jackpot -- which would be the second-largest pool in the game's 30-year history.
The family of a woman who vanished 8 months ago in Wyoming is frustrated by a new delay
A criminal trial involving the boyfriend of a missing Wyoming woman has been postponed to next year, leaving her family frustrated over the second delay in the case in as many months.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King, lawyer to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
More key "Freedom Convoy" players are expected to testify today at a federal inquiry into last winter's weeks-long protests -- including high-profile organizer Pat King.
Montreal
-
Quebec to open two nurse-run clinics in Montreal to ease emergency room crisis
Quebec's health minister on Tuesday promised that his new three-point plan to ease emergency room overcrowding will show results in a few weeks, as ER doctors warned that the network has reached a 'breaking point.'
-
Quebec City altercation leaves one dead, two injured
A violent altercation involving several people left one person dead and two injured in a Quebec City residence on Tuesday evening. According to Quebec City police (SPVQ), two men involved in the altercation were arrested.
-
Trudeau reiterates desire for Quebec to welcome more immigrants
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is persistent in his desire for Quebec to receive more immigrants, maintaining his head-on confrontation with the Legault government's vision.
London
-
Working fire in south London
Crews are on scene of a structure fire in south London. London fire posted to social media around 11:20 a.m. about a “working structure fire” on Exeter Road near Wharncliffe Road and Wonderland Road.
-
Two pedestrians struck in Woodstock
Woodstock police are investigating a crash between a vehicle and two pedestrians. Officers responded to a call Wednesday morning that two pedestrians has been struck in the area of Mill Street and Parkinson Road.
-
Collingwood woman arrested twice in the same day
A Collingwood woman was arrested and charged twice in the same day, according to police. Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Grey Bruce OPP responded to a report of a possibly impaired driver on Sykes Street north in Meaford.
Kitchener
-
'It has saved lives': Checking in with Kitchener's A Better Tent City one year after move
It’s been just over a year since A Better Tent City moved in beside the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) office on Ardelt Avenue in Kitchener, and in that time, residents and staff say the tiny home community has flourished.
-
Education workers await Ontario's response to counter-offer as strike looms
A union representing 55,000 education workers set to strike says it hopes to hear back today from the government on a counter-offer.
-
Chinese international students on reading week trip killed in crash near Kitchener, Ont.
The two people who died in hospital after a crash on Highway 401 Monday were Chinese international students at King’s University College in London, Ont., the school says.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. OPP officer charged with breach of trust, soliciting sexual services
A 50-year-old constable with the Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora has been charged following a complaint about inappropriate behaviour while off duty last year.
-
Federal offender wanted by police frequents these Ontario areas
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a wanted federal offender accused of breaching day parole. Here is a list of the Ontario areas he has been known to frequent.
-
'Tip of the iceberg:' Report finds 252 school personnel accused of sexual offences
A report from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection says 252 current or former school personnel committed or were accused of committing offences of a sexual nature against 548 children over a five-year span.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King, lawyer to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
More key "Freedom Convoy" players are expected to testify today at a federal inquiry into last winter's weeks-long protests -- including high-profile organizer Pat King.
-
Check your tickets: Lotto Max player in eastern Ontario wins $60M jackpot
Someone east of Ottawa is $60 million richer after Tuesday’s Lotto Max jackpot.
-
Pedestrian injured in possible hit-and-run on Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway
A pedestrian was seriously hurt when a driver struck them with a vehicle on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway early Wednesday morning.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | WECDSB schools will be closed for in-person learning on Friday
The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board says all schools will be closed for in-person learning on Friday Nov. 4, due to the planned protest by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).
-
One person burns hands in house fire on Campbell Avenue
Windsor fire officials say one person received burns to their hands in an early morning fire.
-
Education workers await Ontario's response to counter-offer as strike looms
A union representing 55,000 education workers set to strike says it hopes to hear back today from the government on a counter-offer.
Barrie
-
Barrie's Anne Street North is closed today for bridge replacement
Barrie's Anne Street will be closed for construction on the replacement of Highway 400 bridge.
-
Deadly crash on Highway 10 under investigation
Provincial police are investigating a deadly collision on Highway 10 in Caledon.
-
Collingwood woman arrested twice in the same day
A Collingwood woman was arrested and charged twice in the same day, according to police. Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Grey Bruce OPP responded to a report of a possibly impaired driver on Sykes Street north in Meaford.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police members don't have confidence in Chief Kinsella, vote indicates
An internal vote within Atlantic Canada’s largest police force shows the majority of Halifax Regional Police members do not have confidence in their chief of police.
-
'They won't tell you anything': Violent alleged school assault sparks parent's push for transparency
The mother of a 15-year-old student who was the victim of an alleged assault in a hallway at Dartmouth High in Dartmouth, N.S., is calling for transparency on violent incidents inside schools.
-
Three people arrested in alleged Harrietsfield, N.S., abduction released without charges
Halifax Regional Police say three people who were arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of a woman in Harrietsfield, N.S., have been released without charges.
Calgary
-
Winter driving returns to Calgary streets, fair to poor conditions reported
City of Calgary road crews were out in force plowing snow and laying material on major routes after an overnight blast of snow.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's 5-day forecast brings more snow this weekend
Snow continues for Calgary today; returns for the weekend.
-
Jackknifed semi blocks QEII Highway near Innisfail
RCMP are asking drivers to avoid the QEII Highway at Innisfail as a jackknifed semi has brought northbound and southbound traffic to a standstill.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police to announce arrests after THC edibles handed out on Halloween
The Winnipeg Police Service will be announcing arrests connected to the THC edibles that were handed out on Halloween.
-
'Tip of the iceberg:' Report finds 252 school personnel accused of sexual offences
A report from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection says 252 current or former school personnel committed or were accused of committing offences of a sexual nature against 548 children over a five-year span.
-
Attempted murder charge laid following stabbing: police
A 20-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with attempted murder after an 18-year-old was stabbed Monday night.
Vancouver
-
LIVE @ 10 A.M.
LIVE @ 10 A.M. | Thousands of police officers expected at Const. Shaelyn Yang's funeral in Richmond
Const. Shaelyn Yang is being laid to rest Wednesday with a regimental funeral in Richmond.
-
Canada's new immigration plan under scrutiny amid housing supply shortage
B.C. housing experts are critical of the federal government's plan to welcome half a million immigrants a year by 2025 as the country faces a housing supply shortage.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King, lawyer to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
More key "Freedom Convoy" players are expected to testify today at a federal inquiry into last winter's weeks-long protests -- including high-profile organizer Pat King.
Edmonton
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King, lawyer to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
More key "Freedom Convoy" players are expected to testify today at a federal inquiry into last winter's weeks-long protests -- including high-profile organizer Pat King.
-
Kane scores three as Oilers pound Predators 7-4
The Edmonton Oilers dynamic duo was at it again on Tuesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: First shot of snow; chilly temperatures arrive
Snow continues through the day today with a few more centimetres of accumulation before it tapers off and moves out of the Edmonton region.