School closures may not have been necessary to prevent spread of COVID-19, researchers at McMaster find
An “extensive,” two-year review of COVID-19 in schools and daycares has revealed that these settings were not a significant source of transmission of the virus when infection prevention and control measures were used, researchers at McMaster University have found.
The review was published Thursday in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health and examined more than 34,000 references, including databases, websites, and studies, related to transmission in child-care settings and schools across the globe.
The results of the review appear to cast doubt on the necessity of the repeated interruptions to in-person learning during the pandemic.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
In Ontario, schools were closed for a minimum of 135 days to prevent the spread of COVID-19, with disruptions in three successive school years.
“We found that after that initial shutdown where everything was locked down, schools did not appear to have much impact on community level transmission when infection prevention control measures were in place,” Sarah Neil-Sztramko, an assistant professor at the university and the lead author of the review, said in a written statement.
The review, which was updated 18 times over the past two years, was launched in response to a need for “timely, up-to-date access to scientific evidence to guide decision making,” the authors said.
“The role of schools and daycares in COVID-19 transmission, from a growing number of studies, were reported in several reviews; the overall findings were mixed, and these reviews became quickly outdated as new and often higher-quality evidence emerged,” the authors wrote.
“The purpose of this living rapid review was to continually identify, appraise, and summarise emerging research evidence about the risk of transmission of COVID-19 among children and adults in schools and daycares, the effect of infection prevention and control (IPAC) measures on COVID-19 transmission within schools and daycares, and the effect of opening schools and daycares on community-level transmission.”
The review found that masking, vaccinations and test-to-stay policies were the best methods to reduce COVID-19’s spread in schools and daycares.
The effectiveness of strategies like mandatory quarantining, cohorting, and hybrid learning is uncertain and may have made “little to no difference in transmission,” the authors added.
“It is important to understand which measures mitigate transmission so that schools can remain open as much as possible, given the negative impacts that were found during COVID-19 when they were closed,” Neil-Sztramko said.
Remote learning, the review noted, was associated with increased educational disparities, especially for low-income families and those in remote areas with limited access to technology and resources.
“School closures also reduced opportunities for students to interact with their peers, which has been shown to have an adverse effect on their social and emotional development,” the review read.
“Additionally, the fear, stress, and isolation caused by the pandemic contributed to a substantial increase in loneliness, anxiety, depression, and other mental health problems.”
Decision-makers were faced with a difficult balancing act in their respective communities, the authors added.
“Although the data consistently show that children can both contract and transmit COVID-19, based on published reports to date, following reopening, the risk of widespread transmission from child to child and child to adult is low, particularly when IPAC measures are in place and adhered to,” the review read.
“This trend appears to be consistent in the data collected with early variants of concern. Even when absolute case numbers were high, most infections originated from outside of school.”
The researchers said the review provides a “strong and factual foundation” on how to handle significant outbreaks of other variants or infectious diseases in the future.
“If there were to be another wave where community transmission was increasing and straining the health-care system, strategies such as masking, vaccination, and test-to-stay interventions are effective in fighting transmission, allowing schools to stay open,” Neil-Sztramko said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
When could universal basic income start in Canada?
Advocates say a universal basic income program could make a difference in helping people struggling in precarious and low-income jobs.
Victoria airport security screeners fired after federal agency says they failed to 'protect the travelling public'
Three dozen workers at the Victoria International Airport, including 27 security screeners, have been fired after a federal investigation found "multiple instances" of improper security screening at the site.
2 women killed, 1 injured after stabbing attack west of Montreal
Two women were killed and a third was seriously injured after a stabbing attack at an apartment building west of Montreal Thursday morning, Quebec provincial police say.
Animal tranquilizer found in drug cocktail that caused cluster of overdoses in Belleville, Ont.
A potent cocktail of street drugs, including an opioid and two central nervous system depressants, is to blame for almost two dozen overdoses that caused the city of Belleville to declare a state of emergency late last week, says the region’s health unit.
FBI informant charged with lying about Joe and Hunter Biden's ties to Ukrainian energy company
An FBI informant has been charged with lying to authorities about a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving U.S. President Joe Biden, his son Hunter and a Ukrainian energy company, a claim that is central to the Republican impeachment inquiry in Congress.
Russia has obtained a 'troubling' emerging anti-satellite weapon, the White House says
The White House on Thursday publicly confirmed that Russia's has obtained a 'troubling' emerging anti-satellite weapon but said it cannot directly cause 'physical destruction' on Earth.
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
Advocates draw attention to dozens of alleged dog thefts in Alberta
A group of animal lovers is sounding the alarm after dozens of dogs across Alberta have been allegedly stolen in the last three months.
Israeli troops raid main hospital in southern Gaza after weeklong siege
Israeli troops entered the main hospital in southern Gaza on Thursday in what the army said was a limited operation seeking the remains of hostages taken by Hamas.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
2 women killed, 1 injured after stabbing attack west of Montreal
Two women were killed and a third was seriously injured after a stabbing attack at an apartment building west of Montreal Thursday morning, Quebec provincial police say.
-
Lakeshore Hospital ER has highest death rate in Montreal, data shows
The Lakeshore General Hospital emergency room has the highest death rate on the island of Montreal, figures from the Quebec Health Ministry reveal.
-
Exhibition in Old Montreal museum looks at Black community's work on the railways
An event at the Montreal Museum of Archaeology and History (Pointe-a-Calliere) Museum highlights the role of Black railway porters in a local neighbourhood.
London
-
Bad weather leads to crashes, delays on local 400 series highways
A section of Highway 402 was closed due to a jackknifed tractor trailer, Middlesex County OPP said early Thursday afternoon. Traffic was clogged on the 401 after more than one dozen vehicles collided.
-
Officer didn’t commit criminal offence in police-involved shooting in Seaforth: SIU
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has concluded its investigation into a shooting in Seaforth that involved a police officer.
-
'I saw a dark smoke cloud': Witness recounts Wharncliffe Road fire
A quick-moving house fire shut down one of London’s busiest thoroughfares at the height of the morning rush hour on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
First-of-its-kind paper bottle machine launches at Cambridge packaging company
A first-of-its-kind paper bottle making machine is now up and running at a packaging company based in Cambridge, Ont.
-
'Changed my life’: Tenants begin moving into St. Mark's Place in Kitchener
Tenants have officially started moving into St. Mark’s Place, the newest affordable housing facility in the Region of Waterloo.
-
Guelph police looking for missing man
Guelph police are hoping the public can help them find a missing 41-year-old man.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
-
Collision closes Falconbridge Hwy. in Sudbury
The Falconbridge Highway is closed due to a collision, Greater Sudbury Police said Thursday evening.
-
Sault police recover more than $200K in stolen property, including 50 catalytic converters
Ontario Provincial Police in Sault Ste. Marie recovered more than $200,000 in stolen property Feb. 8, the completion of a drug and stolen property investigation that began in January.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman faces foreclosure and bankruptcy after Scotiabank serves her papers
An Ottawa woman has had her life turned upside down and is now facing bankruptcy and foreclosure in a perfect storm of unfortunate events.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE First snowstorm in weeks begins to fall in Ottawa on Thursday night
5 to 10 cm of snow is expected tonight and into tomorrow morning, Environment Canada says.
-
Man charged in connection with over 25 west-end shoplifting thefts
The Ottawa Police Service has charged a man in connection with a series of shoplifting thefts in the city's west-end.
Windsor
-
Ontario’s primary health care system 'beyond crisis levels' as 1 in 4 will soon be without family doctor: OMA
The Ontario Medical Association is sounding the alarm about a growing family doctor shortage in Ontario, one it believes is only going to get worse over the next two years.
-
Transmission line between Essex County and Chatham-Kent ahead of schedule
According to Hydro One, the construction of the 400-mega watt hydro transmission line between Essex-County and Chatham-Kent is moving along rapidly and could be done a year ahead of schedule.
-
Handgun and $12,000 in drugs seized on Banwell Road
Windsor police have arrested one person and seized $12, 245 in drugs and a handgun after an investigation in the east end.
Barrie
-
Landlord arrested for entering tenant's home, turning off utilities without warning
Police in Barrie arrested and charged a landlord accused of entering a rental property and turning off the utilities without notifying her tenant.
-
Police renew appeal for help to determine what happened to Daniel Holden
Provincial police are renewing an appeal for help finding a Bracebridge man who disappeared six months ago.
-
Innisfil man pleads guilty to series of break-ins and thefts from local businesses
Terrence Zerafa walked into the Barrie courthouse Thursday morning with his mother by his side, prepared to plead guilty for a series of break-and-enters and thefts in 2022.
Atlantic
-
Daughter of missing ice sailor in Shediac Bay area hopeful he's alive
Search teams continued to look for a missing ice sailor in the Shediac Bay, N.B., area Thursday morning.
-
Man charged with impaired driving after allegedly crashing into Halifax police car
A man has been charged with impaired driving after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a police car in downtown Halifax Wednesday night.
-
N.B. surplus flip-flops again in third quarter, from $40.3 million to $247.4 million
New Brunswick is reporting a $247.4 million projected surplus for 2023-24 fiscal year, an over $200 million jump since its last fiscal update in November.
Calgary
-
'The hallmarks of organized crime': Man critically injured in Sage Hill shooting
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Sage Hill on Thursday that sent one man to hospital.
-
Free street parking, public swimming, skating: Family Day in Calgary
The city is adjusting its hours Monday for Family Day.
-
'It's not just me': Now homeless, Calgary musician says many in the industry are struggling
A prominent, Juno-winning Calgary guitarist is living out of his vehicle after falling on tough times.
Winnipeg
-
Premier open to inquest in wake of southern Manitoba deaths
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says he is open to an inquest or inquiry into Child and Family Services in the wake of the deaths of five family members in southern Manitoba, including a 17-year-old in care.
-
Prime minister and Manitoba premier announce $633M in health funding
Manitoba and Ottawa announced a deal Thursday to infuse $633 million into the province's health system, much of which they say will go toward hiring more front-line workers and improving care for seniors.
-
'Failed miserably': Court blasts rural Manitoba council for trying to oust elected official
A Manitoba judge has blasted a rural municipal council for their attempt to kick out a rookie councillor, saying they 'failed miserably' to communicate or compromise, while maing changes they knew would set her up to fail.
Vancouver
-
Teen's injury lawsuit triggers watchdog investigation into Vancouver Island RCMP arrest
B.C.'s police watchdog is seeking witnesses to an arrest on Vancouver Island during which a teen girl was seriously injured more than six years ago.
-
Some Surrey high schools moving to extended day schedules this fall
Students at some Surrey high schools will have a new schedule next fall as the district moves towards an extended day program.
-
B.C. respiratory illnesses mostly stable or declining in latest weekly data
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. was essentially unchanged this week, and key indicators of respiratory disease transmission in the province continue to show mostly stable or declining trends.
Edmonton
-
Alberta expecting to get federal estimate of its share of Canada Pension Plan by fall
Albertans will have to wait until the fall before they learn what the federal government thinks they should get if the province quits the Canada Pension Plan.
-
RCMP form national team in response to extortion schemes targeting South Asian business
The RCMP says it has established a national team to help co-ordinate investigations and information sharing about extortion schemes targeting South Asian businesses in B.C., Alberta and Ontario.
-
Man charged with manslaughter after woman found dead in Beacon Heights fire
A man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a death in a residential fire in north Edmonton earlier this week.