Most Ontario students return to school without COVID-19 restrictions
Students across much of Ontario are returning to the classroom today for the first start of the school year without COVID-19 restrictions since the pandemic began.
Students in the province, who resume class Tuesday or Wednesday depending on the district, will be able to attend class without wearing a mask, while in-person lessons will trump remote options.
Students will also have access to extracurricular activities for the first time since the pandemic began, as the province's education minister Stephen Lecce stressed the need for the return to the "full student experience" earlier in the summer.
Ontario's top doctor announced last week that people who test positive for COVID-19 no longer have to isolate for five days, but can return to work or school once their fever is gone and their other symptoms have been improving for at least 24 hours.
Moore said people should wear a mask for 10 days after the onset of symptoms and keep up-to-date with their vaccinations, calling the combination a "pragmatic and practical" approach for work and school environments.
But the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation say they're worried allowing children and educators to return to the classroom while still potentially contagious could cause the virus to spread faster in schools.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2022.
Past drug, alcohol use had caused stabbing suspect to lose mind: parole document
A fugitive wanted in a deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan has a nearly two-decade long criminal record and a propensity for violence when intoxicated, a parole board document says.
Sask stabbing suspect found dead, other suspect still at large: RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP say one of the suspects in a series of stabbing attacks that left 10 dead and 18 injured has been found dead.
Mother of two, first responder, child among those killed in Sask. stabbing
A mother of two, a 77-year-old widower, a first responder and a 14-year-old boy were the initial victims identified in a stabbing spree in Saskatchewan that killed 10 people and wounded at least 18 others.
Memphis police find unidentified dead body 3 days after a teacher was violently abducted
An unidentified body was found in Memphis Monday at the scene of a large search, just three days after teacher Eliza "Liza" Fletcher was violently abducted, Memphis police tweeted Monday.
Woman hides in bathroom with two kids when shots ring out
Gunshots Saturday night near a busy store on Schillinger Road left bystanders completely rattled, especially the woman who called 911 while hiding in a bathroom stall, huddled with her children.
Sask. RCMP cancel 2nd dangerous persons alert, unconnected to stabbings
RCMP have cancelled a dangerous persons alert issued in connection to a reported incident on Witchekan Lake First Nation.
5 things to know for Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Police in Sask. have announced the death of one of the suspects in Sunday's deadly mass stabbing, Liz Truss is set to become the U.K.'s next prime minister, and health-care worker shortages are becoming acute in Canada. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
'Please be careful': PM Trudeau addresses Canadians after Saskatchewan stabbings
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the stabbings in Saskatchewan 'shocking and heartbreaking' as a manhunt for the two suspects continues.
Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here's a timeline of the police response
PLQ on the offensive on Quebec campaign trail as CAQ shores up base
Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade is going on the offensive on the campaign trail.
Quebec's party leaders offer competing views on immigration amid labour shortage
Quebec's main party leaders are spreading out around the province this Labour Day, after a Sunday spent campaigning in the Greater Montreal Area.
-
Legault defends immigration threshold, says there are advantages to keeping population small
Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) leader François Legault has no intention of making Quebec grow to "10, 20, 30 million" inhabitants.
Grey Bruce OPP investigate fatal farm incident in Grey Highlands
Grey Bruce OPP is investigating a fatal farm-related incident that claimed the life of a 58-year-old.
-
Cambridge man turning to community to avoid being admitted into long-term care
A Cambridge man who needs around-the-clock care is turning to the community to help him avoid being admitted into long-term care.
-
First day of school for many: Watch out for buses, cancellations
As many students in northeastern Ontario head back to school Tuesday, police are reminding drivers to stop for school buses and obey speed limits. Meanwhile, some routes are experiencing delays or cancellation.
-
Fatal boat crash in northern Ontario kills one
One person has died after two boats collided on a northern Ontario lake Sunday night, police say.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | McKenney, Chiarelli promising 'fair wage' policy for city contracts if elected mayor
Two mayoral candidates say they would enact a 'fair wage' policy for companies seeking contracts with the city of Ottawa, if elected this October.
-
Forecast calling for cloudy first day of school in Windsor-Essex
The first day back to school will be a cloudy one in Windsor-Essex, according to Environment Canada.
-
Barrie-area soldiers deployed for Arctic operation
A Barrie-based regiment from the Canadian Armed Forces recently led a mission to the Arctic.
-
Fire damages five townhomes in Essa Township
An early morning fire on Monday in Essa Township has left several townhomes with extensive damage.
-
Warm weather returns for back-to-school in Simcoe County
Simcoe County has recently experienced fall-like temperatures, but when the bell rings on the new school year, temperatures are expected to rise.
Mountie's testimony before the N.S. mass shooting inquiry Tuesday won't be broadcast
The RCMP officer once described by another police officer as a "friend" of the man behind the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia will testify Tuesday before the inquiry investigating the rampage, though it will not be broadcast.
-
'It’s really hard to process': Fans mourn the loss of Maritime rapper Pat Stay
The killing of Nova Scotian rapper Pat Stay came as a shock to many.
-
Maritime students prep for back-to-school
There’s plenty of nerves and excitement in our region as students and teachers prepare to head back to class this week.
2 homes destroyed, 4 damaged in Okotoks fire
Firefighters in Okotoks battled a fire for nearly three hours Sunday evening that impacted six homes.
How the critically acclaimed Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra has ties to Winnipeg
The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra formed this summer to tour Europe and the U.S. in artistic defense of their country.
Temporary sidewalk planned for Burnaby street where teen killed by dump truck
With students returning to class this week, the City of Burnaby says safety measures are on the way in the area where a young teen was struck and killed this past spring.
-
The Naam is for sale. Can the iconic Vancouver restaurant be saved?
After serving up tasty vegetarian meals for more than 50 years, The Naam restaurant in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood is up for sale.
-
Public sector unions closely watching BCGEU negotiations
Public sector union members and sitting NDP provincial politicians rubbed shoulders in East Vancouver at a Labour Day picnic on Monday, even as the two sides continue negotiating new contracts.
'Extended' power outage in Jasper likely as Chetamon Mountain wildfire burns
The Municipality of Jasper is being warned about the possibility of "extended" power outages as the Chetamon Mountain wildfire continues to impact transmission lines in the national park.
-
-
