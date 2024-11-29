Province offers municipalities $77M to offset skyrocketing OPP costs

The Ontario government is offering $77 million to help municipalities that rely on provincial police deal with skyrocketing law enforcement costs.

Several municipalities have reported double-digit increases in their Ontario Provincial Police bills for 2025, with at least one municipality facing more than double the previous tally.

That's left local leaders looking at additional tax increases -- or spending cuts -- to cover the unexpected expenses.

The province says the funding announced today will help communities address the financial impact of a new contract agreement with the Ontario Provincial Police Association that was ratified this summer.

The union said at the time that the four-year deal made OPP officers the highest paid in the province. It spans from 2023 to 2026 and includes retroactive raises of 4.75 per cent for the first year and 4.5 per cent for the second, as well as 2.75 per cent raises for the final two years.

The government says it's also taking a look at the OPP billing model "to ensure that it meets the needs of communities across the province."