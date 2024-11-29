TORONTO
    Man arrested after allegedly peering into teenage girl's window in Bowmanville

    A Durham Regional Police station is seen in this undated photo. A Durham Regional Police station is seen in this undated photo.
    Durham Police have arrested a 42-year man from Clarington for allegedly peering into a teenage girl's bedroom window in Bowmanville.

    Officers first responded to a "prowler call" at a residence in the Concession Street East and Trudeau Drive area at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

    Police say that the accused hoisted himself up onto the girl's bedroom window and knocked on it. He then fled the premises, police said.

    The next day, officers arrested the accused at his home after recovering video footage that helped them identify a suspect in the case.

    Christopher Michaud was charged with voyeurism and then released from custody on an undertaking.

    Anyone with information regarding this incident are requested to contact the authorities.

