Black Friday sales stretch out for weeks: retail analyst

Black Friday is officially the busiest shopping day of the year, even surpassing Boxing Day and Super Saturday, the final Saturday before Christmas.

Analysts say retailers are rolling out Black Friday sales sooner now, making them last longer into Cyber Monday and beyond.

Once an American phenomenon, retail analyst Bruce Winder says Black Friday is also a Canadian staple.

"It's only been around about 15 years, but in that time, it's become an absolute mammoth," Winder said.

Winder says retailers are not even saving their lowest prices exclusively for Black Friday, adding that if shoppers see a discounted price on something prior to the major sales day, there's a good chance it won't get cheaper.

With inflation, housing costs, food prices, and other cost of living pressures, Winder says Canadians are searching for bargains this year.

"Canadians are looking for any way possible to try and lower their spend for the holidays," Winder said.

As many shoppers head online with their credit cards in hand, scammers are also trying to cash in by creating fake websites and links in an effort to steal their personal information.

Jane Arnett, a cybersecurity expert with Check Point Software, says shoppers need to be careful if they receive special offers in texts or emails.

"Go find the things you want to buy, and don't let the things you want to buy find you," Arnett said.

Arnett advises that to avoid online shopping scams, limit sharing your personal information, use long, strong and unique passwords, and consider having a dedicated credit card for digital purchases.

It's also important to ensure websites are legitimate and that the browser is secure, Arnett says.

"If it doesn't say 'https' and have a padlock, it's probably not secure. What it tells you if it does have those things is that it is secure and you can give them your personal information," Arnett said.

Winder says this year, many shoppers will go with traditional retailers who are able to offer discounts.

"Walmart, Costco will do well, Dollarama will do well. The folks that offer value, will do well. Those with a higher price point will have a tougher year," Winder said.

The Canada Post strike is also causing concerns for some small businesses, with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) saying 75 per cent of them have been impacted by the labour disruption.