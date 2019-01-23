

Web Staff , CTV News Toronto





Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019:

Cancellations:

Peel District School Board: Buses cancelled to schools in Caledon only due to weather

Simcoe County: All school buses in Simcoe County have been cancelled

Dufferin County: All school taxis and buses in Dufferin County will not be operating today