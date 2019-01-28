

Web Staff , CTV News Toronto





Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Monday, Jan. 28, 2019:

Cancelled:

Peel District School Board: Buses are cancelled to schools in Brampton, Caledon, and Mississauga but schools remain open

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: Buses are running to St. Andrew, St. Benedict and St. Peter in Orangeville today. All other buses are cancelled and schools are open.

Operating:

Toronto District School Board: Buses are running this morning but weather-related delays are possible this afternoon

Toronto Catholic District School Board: Buses are running this morning but weather-related delays are possible this afternoon

Halton Catholic District School Board: Buses are running this morning but weather-related delays are possible this afternoon