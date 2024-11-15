Man charged after allegedly attempting to smuggle 40 kilograms of cannabis on Toronto flight to U.K.

A 21-year-old man is facing criminal charges after border agents allegedly found 40 kilograms of cannabis concealed inside his luggage at Pearson International Airport last month.

The RCMP says the suspect arrived at the airport on Oct. 21 and was scheduled to take a flight to the United Kingdom that day.

However, the RCMP says that an outbound baggage examination by the Canada Border Service Agency subsequently led to the discovery of the cannabis inside his luggage.

The RCMP then seized the cannabis and arrested the man.

The seized cannabis, police say, is believed to have a street value of approximately $120,000.

“Reducing the flow of inbound and outbound cannabis is a priority of RCMP Toronto Airport Detachment. Cannabis is decriminalized in Canada but it is illegal to carry any amount of cannabis on international flights and amounts exceeding personal use, on domestic flights,” Insp. John McMath, of the RCMP’s Toronto Airport Detachment, said in a press release. “This case highlights the fact that if a passenger chooses to smuggle cannabis, serious criminal drug smuggling charges will apply.”

Zubir Mahida, 21, is charged with export contrary to section 11(2) of the Cannabis Act.

Police say that individuals found guilty of importing cannabis in the United Kingdom can face a prison sentence of up to 14 years.

Mahida has been released on bail and is next due in court on Nov. 28.