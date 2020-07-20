TORONTO -- Condominiums are exempt from the City of Toronto’s mask bylaw which requires people to wear a face covering in all indoor public spaces, but some condo residents say they would like to see masks become mandatory inside their buildings too.

Toronto resident Nellie Rod and her partner cover up when they’re out for a walk and inside the shared spaces of their condo.

Rod said the number of people in her building who don’t wear a mask is a problem and wants it mandated.

“I do see people without masks in the elevators, in the garages, in the lobby and sometimes we’re waiting for packages, we’re just in a line-up and nobody’s wearing it,” Rod said.

She said by wearing a mask she’s trying to protect others and would want them to do the same.

“Especially if you’re sharing the elevator with someone else. I try to go with my partner, but other than that, if I am with someone else, that doesn’t have a mask, I don’t let them in.”

CTV News Toronto spoke with eight people who live in a condo near Toronto's CityPlace neighbourhood on Monday.

One man said he didn’t support mandating mask use at his condo because he believes being required to wear a mask where he lives would infringe on his freedoms. The other seven said they’d welcome seeing a policy or rule put in place.

“It would help if there are some guidelines from the condos because I just [think] people are unaware of where we're at with coronavirus,” said Ben Kahan.

“I think if they made it mandatory no one would care. The majority of us are doing it anyway when we walk in. So I’m all for it,” said Ben Gulka.

“I have to wear it in the grocery store, but in my the condo where I’m seeing just as many or more people, it’s about 50-50 so I do find that a little bit strange,” said Sebrena Khanna.

Condo lawyer recommends clients pass mask policies

Lawyer Denise Lash said he represents condominium corporations, which are run by a board of directors.

Lash said they have to make sure common areas are as safe as possible and is recommending her clients to pass policies mandating mask use where there is risk.

“The policy should talk about how it’s going to be enforced and what do you do if the owners don’t abide by the policy. It’s something different, it’s not a rule,” said Lash.

Lash said when it comes to mandating mask use in a condo area, enforcement is a challenge.

“They are going to have to hire security guards to make sure that’s enforceable. And how are they going to do that? They are going to have to pass those costs onto the unit owners. The unit owners want to pay for these mandated procedures than they can do that, but right now corporations have to look at what’s reasonable and what steps do you take to make the common elements reasonably safe,” Lash said.

Toronto mayor encourages apartments to create mask policies

Private apartments are also exempt from the city bylaw, but Toronto Mayor John Tory is encouraging owners and landlords to create policies.

“Many have not and we know this because we continue to hear concerns from tenants. This would be one more example of how people and organizations across the city are working to protect the health of our residents,” Tory said at his media availability Monday.

Toronto’s Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vinita Dubey said there is evidence that cloth masks can reduce the spread of respiratory droplets into the air and keep it from landing on surfaces.

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, Dubey said jurisdictions which have legislated mandatory masks have seen a decrease in new COVID-19 cases.

“Toronto Public Health continues to strongly recommend the use of masks in all indoor settings, and especially in all settings where it is difficult to maintain a physical distance,” Dubey said.

“Wearing masks or face coverings indoors helps us keep our respiratory droplets to ourselves to prevent spreading germs to others”