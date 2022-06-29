Regis Korchinski-Paquet's family releases new video, files $10M civil lawsuit
Regis Korchinski-Paquet's family releases new video, files $10M civil lawsuit
A new video has been released showing what appears to be an interaction between Toronto police officers and Regis Korchinski-Paquet moments before she fell from a balcony two years ago.
The video was shared by Jason E. Bogle, the lawyer representing Korchinski-Paquet's family, on Wednesday afternoon during a news conference announcing a $10-million civil lawsuit in connection with her death.
In the statement of claim filed on Monday, the Ministry of the Attorney General of Ontario, the City of Toronto, the Toronto Housing Community, Special Investigations Unit (SIU) Director Joseph Martino and five Toronto police officers who responded to the incident were named as defendants.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Korchinski-Paquet died after she fell from a balcony on May 27, 2020, while in the presence of Toronto police officers, who were called to her High Park Avenue apartment by Korchinski-Paquet, her mother and brother, who all placed 911 calls following a family dispute.
The SIU, which investigates incidents involving police that resulted in a death, serious injury, sexual assault allegations or the discharge of a firearm, found no grounds to charge the responding officers. It said that despite early claims that she was pushed, Korchinski-Paquet was alone on the balcony when she fell.
- RELATED: Read the full SIU report
"We have filed a claim outlining that the report made by Joseph Martino was woefully inaccurate in respect to the facts that the family recalls occurring that day," Bogle said. "Moreover, it is our position that the reported facts of that day do not align with the video recordings that are captured of the assaultive behaviour of Officer Weddell on Ms. Korchinski-Paquette, minutes before her death."
The video, which he played during the news conference, begins with the arrival of an officer, who Bogle identified as Officer Weddell, to the 24th floor of the building where Korchinski-Paquet's residence was located.
In the video, Weddell is seen with a firearm, which appears to be a shotgun. He is then seen holstering it across his back as he walks toward the unit.
Surveillance video of the moments leading up to Regis Korchinski-Paquet's death is seen in this image. (Jason E. Bogle)
Bogle said before Weddell and another officer arrived, three officers, who had already responded, had radioed that there were no safety issues.
Weddell then allegedly engaged in "assaultive behaviour" when he reached the unit, grabbing Korchinski-Paquet and pulling her down to the ground, Bogle said.
A short time later, Korchinski-Paquet was allowed to enter her unit again. Three officers, including Weddell, also went inside her apartment, Bogle said, noting that the officers were inside for about one minute.
The video jumps to when officers are seen walking away from the unit. Bogle pointed out that Weddell's firearm was no longer in the same position as it was before, adding that according to police notes, Weddell took it off while he was inside Korchinski-Paquet's unit.
Video surveillance of the moments following Regis Korchinski-Paquet's death is seen in this image. (Jason E. Bogle)
"And so, essentially, our position is that the information that was excluded from Mr. Martino's report was woefully inaccurate and misleading and provided no reasonable explanation of how and why Miss Korchinski-Paquet found herself on the balcony at the time," Bogle said. In the statement of claim, he stated that the presence of Weddell's weapon and the failure of the officers’ de-escalation tactics contributed to her death.
Bogle also accused Weddell and the other officers of conspiring "to create a narrative that was inaccurate" to deceive the family and the public.
Bogle added that the SIU report also did not align with the information he received from a civilian, who was not questioned by the police watchdog.
He claimed that the civilian was on a video call with Korchinski-Paquet for 20 seconds shortly after she and the officers returned to the apartment unit.
"The witness noted that the phone call was terminated and that her additional attempts to re-establish connections were terminated on Ms. Korchinski-Paquet's cellphone. All attempts to reconnect to the call and find the phone have basically failed," Bogle said.
He added that her phone was not secured as part of the SIU investigation.
In a statement to CP24, a spokesperson for the SIU confirmed that it received a notice of the action.
"The Unit has no comment about matters that are before the court other than to say that it stands by the integrity of its investigation," the spokesperson said.
Regis Korchinski-Paquet is seen in this undated photo. (Source: Facebook)
REQUESTS FOR BALCONY FENCING IGNORED
The family is suing the city and TCHC for allegedly failing to erect a fence on Korchinski-Paquet's balcony despite several requests.
Bogle said Korchinski-Paquet and her mother asked TCHC over the years to install safety fencing, but those requests "had gone unsatisfied and ignored."
"The City of Toronto has had a long history and understanding the TCHC has been derelict in their responsibilities in terms of responding to requests of residents to maintain their properties," Bogle added.
A spokesperson for the city said they will not be commenting on the matter but will respond through the courts.
A public memorial and walk for justice was held to honour Regis Korchinski-Paquet who fell to her death from a balcony while police were in her apartment in Toronto on Saturday July 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
OIRPD JUDICIAL REVIEW
Bogle said he has also filed an application for judicial review of the Office of the Independent Police Review Director's (OIPRD) decision not to lay any charges against the Toronto police officers.
The OIRPD is a civilian-run agency which manages all public complaints about police in the province.
The family filed a complaint to the OIRPD on Nov. 2020, and the agency released its findings on Sept. 2021.
Bogle said the OIRPD's findings "fell below their standards." He noted that a judicial review is scheduled in October.
"Our judicial review and the statement of claim will seek to uncover additional information regarding what happened that day to Regis, what happened to Ms. Korchinski-Paquet's cellphone and why those members of the Toronto Police Service failed Ms. Kaczynski Paquette on May 27, 2020," he said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Border restrictions to enter Canada extended until at least Sept. 30
The federal government announced Wednesday all existing border restrictions to enter Canada will remain in place until at least Sept. 30.
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
Fallen R&B superstar R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday for using his fame to subject young fans - some just children - to systematic sexual abuse.
Police investigating possibility of 3rd suspect in Saanich, B.C., shooting
Police in Saanich, B.C., say they continue to investigate the possibility that a "third suspect" was involved in a fatal shooting at a bank that left two suspects dead and six officers injured Tuesday.
'What were they waiting for?' Woman inside Saanich bank amid shootout describes 'calm' gunmen
A woman who was trapped inside a bank during a robbery and fatal shootout with police near Victoria on Tuesday says there is one question still plaguing her a day later: Why didn't the gunmen just leave with the money?
Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?
Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.
Mother forced to spend night sleeping on Toronto Pearson floor because of Air Canada delays
A mother of three children is speaking out after spending a night on the floor of Toronto Pearson Airport with her young kids in a nightmare weekend of travel.
Virginia man dies by suicide after toddler left in hot car dies
A toddler accidentally left in a vehicle for hours died Tuesday and police said his father was found dead in an apparent suicide at their Virginia home, police said.
Canada to lead upgraded NATO combat force in Latvia
Canada has signed an agreement to upgrade the NATO battlegroup it leads in Latvia to a brigade, a move that signals a commitment to the military alliance even as the federal Liberals resist calls to boost defence spending to two per cent of GDP.
INVESTIGATION | OPP officer contributed to Toronto's notorious tow truck industry, court hears
A decorated OPP officer became part of the problem of the GTA’s troubled tow truck industry when he played favourites and sent more than half a million dollars in tows to a tow truck company also featured in a reality TV show, according to a Superior Court justice.
Montreal
-
Ahead of summer festivals, Quebec health officials warn of rising COVID-19 numbers
Ahead of the hustle and bustle of festival season in Montreal, Quebec health officials are asking people to stay vigilant amid rising COVID-19 numbers.
-
More than half of flights at some Canadian airports getting cancelled, delayed: data
Recent data shows more than half of all flights in and out of some of Canada's major airports are being cancelled or delayed, as frustrations for travellers mount due in part to increased summer travel and not enough airport staff.
-
Montreal woman sentenced to jail time in U.S. for wildlife trafficking
A 27-year-old Montreal woman has been sentenced in New York State following her conviction of 'trafficking in protected wildlife,' according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
London
-
School's out for summer! London, Ont. students celebrate last day of school
It was the last day of school for most elementary school students in the region and a time for students and teachers to look forward to summer.
-
Listowel emergency room closed for part of long weekend
For the second time in two days, a Southwestern Ontario hospital has announced a temporary Emergency Room closure.
-
27-year-old identified as Hensall crash victim
A 27-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle crash near Hensall on Tuesday evening, according to police.
Kitchener
-
Calls for traffic controls at 'treacherous' Kitchener intersection after crash
A serious collision in Kitchener Tuesday has prompted calls for traffic controls to be installed at the off-ramps of Highway 7/8 onto Ira Needles Boulevard.
-
Kitchener rally condemns Roe v. Wade reversal
The main goal of the rally is to show solidarity with pro-choice movements across the United States in the wake of the landmark Supreme Court ruling overturning the right to abortion. But organizers say abortion services in Canada, including in Waterloo region, need more support too.
-
27-year-old identified as Hensall crash victim
A 27-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle crash near Hensall on Tuesday evening, according to police.
Northern Ontario
-
Trial begins in 2018 murder case in Elliot Lake
The trial of a man charged with first-degree murder in the death of an Elliot Lake man got underway this week in a Sault Ste. Marie courtroom.
-
Three people hurt in Hwy. 17 collision in Sturgeon Falls
A detour is now available following a motor vehicle collision that closed Hwy. 17 in Sturgeon Falls, Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
-
Ottawa
-
Police identify woman, teen killed at Ottawa home
Anne-Marie Ready, 50, and Jasmine Ready, 15, died from stab wounds following an incident at a home on Anoka Street Monday night, police said Wednesday afternoon.
-
Ottawa broadcaster, entrepreneur Mark Sutcliffe running for mayor
Longtime Ottawa entrepreneur, broadcaster and author Mark Sutcliffe is running to become the next mayor of Ottawa.
-
Ottawa ice cream shop closing on Canada Day over oppression of Indigenous peoples
"We choose not to celebrate the ongoing colonization, oppression and genocide of Indigenous peoples of this land," Moo Shu Ice Cream said in a social media post.
Windsor
-
What is revenge travel? A 'potential problem' for the region, says WindsorEats owner
A pandemic-inspired trend is encouraging people to pack their bags and jet off to the places they have missed over the past few years — but the owner of WindsorEats says it has him concerned about its negative impact on Windsor-Essex tourism.
-
'They sucked me right in': Retired Windsor firefighter scammed out of thousands
A retired Windsor firefighter is joining Windsor police in warning residents about a gift card scam after falling victim to one this past weekend.
-
Heat and humidity to return to Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent ahead of long weekend
The region is in for more hot and humid weather as a two-day heat wave is expected to take hold Thursday.
Barrie
-
Tourism heats up for summer amid significant staffing shortages
Businesses in The Blue Mountains are banking on a busy Canada Day long weekend and the first restriction-free summer season since 2019.
-
Orillia doctor shortage reaching dire levels
The City of Orillia is investing in attracting health care providers as looming retirements could mean thousands are left without a family doctor.
-
Here's where to watch fireworks on Canada Day across the region
The skies will be lit up on Friday for Canada Day, with fireworks displays planned for several areas across the region.
Atlantic
-
Memorial service held for RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, killed in N.S. mass shooting
An RCMP officer who was among 22 people killed in the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting was remembered Wednesday during a regimental service in Halifax for her "fierce" character and brave actions.
-
Woman charged with impaired driving after truck crashes into Sydney building
A woman has been charged with impaired driving after she allegedly crashed a vehicle into a building in Sydney, N.S., and left the scene.
-
Eskasoni residents divided about new liquor store coming to community
Eskasoni First Nation on Cape Breton Island is about to get its first licensed liquor store, however, opinions in the community are split about whether it's a wise move.
Calgary
-
Woman killed at Ponoka Stampede identified as Alicia McKendrick
The woman who died during a practice at the Ponoka Stampede on Sunday has been identified by friends as Alicia McKendrick.
-
'Absolute carnage': Thunderstorm damages buildings, topples trees outside Calgary
A severe thunderstorm only lasted about 10 minutes, but Nathan Canning says that was enough time to blow the entire roof off his Quonset barn and cause thousands of dollars' worth of damage to his Langdon property.
-
Family of Terry Blanchette, Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette ‘disappointed’ in parole eligibility change
A woman related to two Alberta murder victims is speaking out in the wake of a decision that transformed the parole eligibility for Canada’s multiple killers.
Winnipeg
-
Dog shot, investigators searching for two people: Winnipeg police
Police are looking for two suspects after investigators say a person's dog was shot Tuesday.
-
Dauphin, Swan River under tornado watch
Parts of western Manitoba are under a tornado watch Wednesday evening.
-
Report on preventing vehicles from parking in bike lanes falls short, cycling advocate says
A new report on preventing vehicles from parking in bike lanes will go before a city committee next week.
Vancouver
-
Lytton, B.C., still under evacuation order one year after fire
What was once a village is now a fire-scarred wasteland that is uninhabitable. It's been a year since a devastating fire tore through Lytton, B.C., and even now, most of the community is under evacuation order.
-
Assault victim dies of injuries, becoming Vancouver's 7th homicide of the year
A 56-year-old man is dead and a 61-year-old man has been arrested in Vancouver's seventh homicide of the year.
-
Investigators still on scene after deadly bank robbery on Vancouver Island
Saanich police set up a command centre Wednesday morning at the scene of Tuesday’s deadly shootout following a bank robbery.
Edmonton
-
Guilty verdict for man who killed 1-year-old son in Fort Saskatchewan
Damien Christopher Starrett was found guilty of killing his one-year-old son Ares Starrett and assaulting another child in a Fort Saskatchewan home on Nov. 23, 2019.
-
'The river grabbed me and pulled me under': Edmonton paddle boarder shares near-death experience
Lindsay Cholod ventured out onto the North Saskatchewan River last weekend for her first paddle of the season but it was almost her last.
-
Family, friends continue to search for 13-year-old Edmonton girl
The search for the 13-year-old girl who disappeared in Edmonton last Friday continued on Wednesday.