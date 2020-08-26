TORONTO -- Ontario’s police watchdog says there are no reasonable grounds to lay charges in connection with the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a 29-year-old woman who fell to her death from a Toronto balcony while police were in her apartment three months ago.

On May 27 at approximately 5:15 p.m., officers were called to the apartment building in Toronto’s High Park neighbourhood.

Few details about the incident had been released by police, but Korchinski-Paquet died minutes after officers arrived at her apartment that night.

In the days following the incident, Korchinski-Paquet’s family had indicated that she was suffering from a mental health crisis in the moments leading up to her death.

Her mother told reporters that she called police in hopes that officers would diffuse the situation and take her daughter to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH).

Following an investigation, which included the review of scene photos, 911 call recordings and security camera video from the area, the director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, released his decision on Wednesday afternoon.

“On my review of the evidence, there are no reasonable grounds to believe that any of the officers committed a criminal offence in connection with Ms. Korchinski-Paquet’s death,” Martino said in a video statement posted to Youtube.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.