TORONTO -- The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in after a young woman fell to her death from the 24th-floor balcony of an apartment building in High Park Wednesday evening.

The province’s police watchdog says officers were called to the apartment building in the area of High Park and Glenlake avenues at approximately 5:15 p.m. for a domestic incident.

When officers were inside the apartment unit, they observed a woman on the balcony, the SIU said.

“A short time later, the woman fell from the balcony to the ground below,” the SIU said in a news release issued Wednesday night.

The SIU says that the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is asking anyone who may have information about the investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. Anyone who may have video evidence related to the incident is asked to upload the footage to the SIU website.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.