Raptors sign Deng Adel, Kyle Collinsworth to NBA contracts
Dallas Mavericks' Kyle Collinsworth (8) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 14, 2018 12:11PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors signed forward Deng Adel and Kyle Collinsworth on Friday.
The six-foot-seven, 200-pound Adel played three seasons at Louisville (2015-18). He averaged 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 89 career games (71 starts).
The six-foot-six, 210-pound Collinsworth averaged 3.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 32 games with the Dallas Mavericks last season. He also appeared in 20 games with the Texas Legends in the NBA G League, averaging 11.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists.