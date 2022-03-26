Raptors game vs. Indiana suspended due to speaker fire, resumes without fans

The game is suspended between the Toronto Raptors and the Indiana Pacers as firefighters work to evacuate the building during the first half of their NBA game in Toronto on Saturday March 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn The game is suspended between the Toronto Raptors and the Indiana Pacers as firefighters work to evacuate the building during the first half of their NBA game in Toronto on Saturday March 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Rocket attacks hit Ukraine's Lviv as Biden visits Poland

Russian rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday while U.S. President Joe Biden visited neighbouring Poland, a reminder that Moscow is willing to strike anywhere in Ukraine despite its claim to be focusing its offensive on the country's east.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton