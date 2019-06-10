Randy Hillier challenges election finances law; argues it's unfair to independents
Ontario PC MPP Randy Hillier scrums with reporters following the Throne Speech at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Monday, March 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 12:17PM EDT
TORONTO -- A politician who was kicked out of the Progressive Conservative caucus is challenging the constitutionality of an election fundraising law over how it treats independents.
Randy Hillier has filed a notice of application saying that certain parts of the Election Finances Act contravene the democratic rights of citizens in the charter.
Hillier, who now sits as an independent, was booted out of caucus for not being a "team player" after clashing with advisers to Premier Doug Ford earlier this year.
He argues that the act allows riding associations of official parties to fundraise any time, but independent politicians can only fundraise in a campaign period.
Hillier says that makes it almost impossible for independent candidates to participate in Ontario's democracy.
His lawyer says the law also allows registered parties to solicit higher maximum amounts, allows them to keep any surpluses but prohibits independents from doing so, and gives them per-vote subsidies.