PWHL Toronto trio lead Canada to 3-0 win over Swiss in women's world hockey
A PWHL Toronto connection was a key contributor to Canada's 3-0 win over Switzerland on Friday at the women's world hockey championship.
Emma Maltais and Sarah Nurse scored Canada's first two goals and Natalie Spooner assisted on both in the first period. The trio are Toronto teammates, and occasional linemates, in the new Professional Women's Hockey League in its inaugural season.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
"It's smart to use those connections that we have with our club teams, for sure," Maltais said.
Sarah Fillier added an empty-net goal for Canada (2-0) which won its second game less than 24 hours after a 4-1 decision over Finland the previous evening.
Emerance Maschmeyer, PWHL Ottawa's No. 1 goalie, posted a 17-save shutout in her first start of the tournament for Canada.
Switzerland (0-2) was still looking for its first goal of the tournament after two games. Ohio State alum Andrea Braendli stopped 43 of 45 shots after her 51 saves in a 4-0 loss to the United States.
"Andrea's been a workhorse for us for years," said Swiss head coach Colin Muller, who is from Toronto. "She's great to have there. It gives us a little extra security. I just told our team I thought we played quite well. We kind of grew into the game.
"Started off slow and gave up two goals early on and then I thought we handled our situation pretty good."
Canada caps Group A play with another set of back-to-back games starting Sunday afternoon against Czechia. Canada will play the defending champion United States on Monday.
Canadian head coach Troy Ryan continued to ease captain Marie-Philip-Poulin into the tournament by limiting her minutes. Poulin played just over 14 minutes on Friday, about two minutes more than the opener.
Poulin missed PWHL Montreal's last three games before the international break with an undisclosed injury.
Ryan wasn't pleased with Canada's execution against the Finns, but was happier Friday with the effort in a tight turnaround.
"I thought we had not your typical pre-game meeting before we got to the rink today," Ryan said. "It was more just going over the stuff that we didn't do very well. Early in an event like this, I think you can get away with doing that. I don't think later on the event, you can do it too much.
"We cleaned up some things and I thought even from the start, you could just see a different group focus."
Maschmeyer repelled a late flurry of shots with Braendli pulled for an extra attacker Friday. Canada had a single power-play and held the Swiss scoreless on four chances, including 90 seconds of five-on-three play to start the second period.
The tournament's top five seeds in Group A and top three teams in Group B advance to Thursday's quarterfinals. The semifinals are April 13 and medal games April 14.
Toronto trio
Spooner and Nurse are regular linemates in Toronto.
Ryan, who also coaches their PWHL team, likes to employ Maltais' defensive skills alongside Canadian teammate Blayre Turnbull against the opposition club's top line and on the penalty kill.
Maltais joins Spooner and Nurse when Toronto needs scoring punch.
"I felt like we didn't have the depth when we had them together," Ryan explained. "I put Maltais with Turnbull because they're relentless together, but any time we need some offence we generally put Maltais up there because she's doing such a good job on breakouts and protecting the puck."
The three applied offensive pressure Friday. With Spooner buzzing through the offensive zone, Nurse capitalized on a giveaway at the boards to roof the puck on Braendli.
When Spooner drove out from the corner to get a shot on net, Maltais was there to pot it 70 seconds after the opening faceoff for her second goal in as many games.
"If I'm taking the net, she's got to go to the net and if she's taking the net, I've got to go to the net," said Spooner, who leads the PWHL in goals (15) and points (20) in 19 games.
"Nurse is normally that (third forward) high, so if one of us is at the net, if one of us is in the corner, the other person's got to be at the net front, whether if it's for a screen if it's going to go high, or just being able to create that chaos in front."
Added Nurse: "I think there's that natural chemistry there. And I think we all play to our strengths. Spooner is the best in the world in front of the net.
"And then I think Emma has great vision. She's always the first one in on the puck. I'm a little bit of a middleman. I kind of mediate. I kind of dish pucks. I'm a good second support."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Calgary murder victim's body found by police
Calgary police say the body of homicide victim Chelsea Davidenas has been found.
EXCLUSIVE Canadian pilot who exposed Dominican Republic drug trafficking operation suing federal government, Pivot Airlines
A Canadian airline pilot who was detained in the Dominican Republic after he and his crew discovered more than 200 kilos of cocaine on board a flight to Toronto is seeking $16 million from the federal government and his former employer, Pivot Airlines.
Missing B.C. baby found safe, Amber Alert called off
Authorities have deactivated an Amber Alert issued for a baby who was allegedly abducted from B.C.'s Lower Mainland this week.
OPP officer who saw jailhouse assault video comes forward, pushes for change
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer is coming forward to share how he stumbled across a video of a troubling jailhouse assault, setting into motion a chain of events that would eventually result in a conviction but would also prove devastating to his mental health.
Video shows police intercept break-and-enter at warehouse involving a dozen suspects north of Toronto
York Regional Police have released a video showing more than a dozen suspects armed with hammers and electric saws breaking into a warehouse in Richmond Hill earlier this week.
Here's why you might have felt the New York earthquake in Ontario
As an earthquake shook New York City on Friday morning, some Ontario residents felt rumblings.
'This is a pattern': Regina father and 5 children left on street after public housing eviction
A Regina father and his five children have been left homeless after being evicted from a government housing unit on Wednesday after several noise complaints.
A Sask. man found injured hours after RCMP failed to complete requested wellness check has died
A Saskatchewan man who RCMP were supposed to perform a wellness check on, but never did, has died, prompting an investigation from the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).
Jackpot: Manitoba woman wins $1M playing bingo
A Manitoba woman has dabbed her way to a big payday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather to stay in caucus
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather has ended his reflection on his place in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's caucus, declaring Friday that he intends to stay in the Liberal fold.
-
Montreal public health warns of overdoses linked to alleged counterfeit Dilaudid use
Montreal public health is calling for vigilance after a recent death and several overdoses linked to the alleged consumption of hydromorphone, better known under the brand name Dilaudid.
-
Mother of Canadian aid worker rejects Israel's explanation for his death
The mother of a Canadian Army veteran killed during an attack on humanitarian workers in the Gaza Strip this week is rejecting Israel's explanation for what happened.
Ottawa
-
Solar Eclipse
Solar Eclipse How to tell if your solar eclipse glasses are fake
As Ontarians prepare for Monday’s solar eclipse, many are discovering that the solar viewing glasses they have purchased may not be safe.
-
New pay system adds to administrative burden, Ottawa doctors say
Instead of seeing patients for a full day on Friday, Dr. Ramsey Hijazi closed his office.
-
Eastway Tank, owner plead guilty in 2022 explosion that killed 6 at Ottawa business
Eastway Tank and its owner, Neil Greene, have pleaded guilty to charges in connection to an explosion that killed six people at an Ottawa business more than two years ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Fires destroy northwestern Ont. First Nation band office, home
Far North Police are investigating fires that destroyed the North Spirit Lake First Nation band office and an abandoned home in the remote northwestern Ontario community.
-
Here are the recalls in Canada this week
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including laundry pods, kids' bike seats, sausages and area rugs.
-
Community near Sudbury is short $3M in reserve funds
Residents of Markstay-Warren, a community just east of Sudbury, were brought up to speed on their municipality’s financial situation during a special council meeting Thursday evening.
Kitchener
-
Perth County mourning death of young paramedic
A Perth County paramedic who died suddenly on vacation in Switzerland is being remembered by her colleagues as a bright, caring person.
-
Education minister slams WRDSB eclipse reversal
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the Waterloo Region District School Board’s abrupt decision to close schools Monday during the solar eclipse is “entirely unacceptable.”
-
Sudden death investigation in Cambridge
Police are investigating a sudden death near the Parkhill Dam in Cambridge.
London
-
McNorgan found guilty in death of 8-year-old Girl Guide and injuries to seven others
Petronella McNorgan has been found guilty of one count of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
-
Parents on trial for allegedly sexually abusing their own children
A disturbing trial began Friday in a London, Ont. courtroom involving a couple accused of sexual abuse with their own children.
-
Residents worry about 'volatile' Richmond Row atmosphere after man dies in fight
A London, Ont. man has been charged with manslaughter after a fight on Richmond Row last week that led to another man’s death.
Windsor
-
Former student testifies against high school teacher in ongoing sex offence trial in Windsor
Ryan Turgeon, 39, has pleaded not guilty to eight charges against two complainants.
-
'We want everybody to be safe': Beefed up OPP presence for Monday’s eclipse
Essex County OPP are informing the public about several road closures planned for the solar eclipse due to the influx of people in the region.
-
One person suffers serious injuries after Wyandotte Street robbery
The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for robbery.
Barrie
-
One person airlifted after 5-vehicle collision on Highway 9
A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 9 in Caledon sent one person to the hospital Friday evening.
-
Woman, 18, facing second-degree murder charge in Orillia man's death granted bail
An 18-year-old woman facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of an Orillia man in December walked out of a Barrie courthouse on Thursday morning.
-
Former Barrie councillor seeks millions in damages over alleged confidentiality breach
A former Barrie city councillor and mayoral candidate is seeking millions of dollars in damages from the City and an unnamed individual, alleging confidential information was released to the public, damaging his reputation.
Winnipeg
-
'A problem for life': Students and staff react to University of Winnipeg cyberattack
Those impacted by the cyberattack that hit the University of Winnipeg last month say they are worried about the possibility of their personal data falling into the wrong hands.
-
Indigenous men acquitted of 1970's murder in Winnipeg now suing three levels of government
Two men who were acquitted of a 1973 murder in Winnipeg are now suing three levels of government for their wrongful convictions.
-
Portage Place to be transformed into health centre, affordable housing
A new health-care centre will be built at the site of Portage Place in downtown Winnipeg.
Atlantic
-
N.B. man sentenced for trying to smuggle 71 kilos of cocaine into Canada
A New Brunswick man will serve a nine-year prison sentence for trying to smuggle 71.5 kilograms of cocaine into Canada.
-
First female Speaker of the House in Nova Scotia announces retirement
The first female Speak of the House of Assembly in Nova Scotia announced her retirement on Friday.
-
3 people arrested for drug trafficking in Mahone Bay: N.S. RCMP
Three people have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking after a traffic stop in Mahone Bay, N.S., led to police seizing cocaine.
N.L.
-
Lego takes over Newfoundland's biggest museum
Newfoundland's biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.
-
Mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck finally out of the water
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
-
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Edmonton
-
Security footage catches hit-and-run driver checking vehicle for damage before leaving the scene
A driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash Sunday was identified by police just hours after a video of them checking their car for damage was released.
-
Grid alert results in temporary outages for thousands of Edmontonians
Thousands of Edmonton residents were briefly left in the dark on Friday morning as a result of rotating outages.
-
New inter-city bus offering cheap trips from Edmonton to Calgary
A new inter-city bus service is up and running in Edmonton.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fire engulfs under-construction Arbour Lake condo building
Fire crews responded to the scene of blaze at an under-construction condo building in Arbour Lake on Friday evening.
-
Calgary murder victim's body found by police
Calgary police say the body of homicide victim Chelsea Davidenas has been found.
-
Alberta's second grid alert in 2 days leads to rolling blackouts
The Alberta Electric System Operator issued another grid alert on Friday, the second in the past two days, and ENMAX says it led them to shut down power to a number of Calgary communities.
Regina
-
Regina's REAL required to pay feds $8M after CRA audit of pandemic relief program
A City of Regina memo posted on social media shows that Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will be required to pay the federal government $8 million in wage subsidies stemming from a 2020 pandemic relief program it applied for.
-
Sask. teachers will begin 'work to rule' job action Monday
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation announced a significant escalation to ongoing job action on Friday and said that all teachers will begin the 'work to rule' process on Monday.
-
Okanese First Nation celebrates sod turning of $12M water treatment plant
Okanese First Nation celebrated the sod-turning of their new $12 million water treatment plant project on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Arcand finds new crime stats 'validating' for Emergency Wellness Centre
A day after detailed crime statistics were released for the two neighbourhoods immediately surrounding the Saskatoon Tribal Council's Emergency Wellness Centre, Chief Mark Arcand is marking the data as a win for the community.
-
Sask. teachers will begin 'work to rule' job action Monday
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation announced a significant escalation to ongoing job action on Friday and said that all teachers will begin the 'work to rule' process on Monday.
-
A Sask. man found injured hours after RCMP failed to complete requested wellness check has died
A Saskatchewan man who RCMP were supposed to perform a wellness check on, but never did, has died, prompting an investigation from the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).
Vancouver
-
Missing B.C. baby found safe, Amber Alert called off
Authorities have deactivated an Amber Alert issued for a baby who was allegedly abducted from B.C.'s Lower Mainland this week.
-
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver could hit $2.30/L by mid-April
Filling the tank is already putting a major squeeze on drivers’ finances in Metro Vancouver, and now experts are warning that gas prices could climb as high as $2.30 per litre by mid-April.
-
Breaking
Breaking Arrest made in death of woman in South Vancouver; no charges announced yet
Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a woman who was found on a residential street in South Vancouver early Wednesday morning, CTV News has learned.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police seize thousands of suspected opioid pills, $48K in merchandise
Police in Victoria say officers seized thousands of suspected opioid pills and $48,000 worth of suspected stolen merchandise from a man believed to be trafficking drugs in the B.C. capital region.
-
Victoria High School reopens after 4-year renovation, seismic upgrades
On Friday, for the first time in almost four years, students once again filled the halls of Victoria High School.
-
Toxic drug supply claimed 177 lives in B.C. in February, coroners service says
The BC Coroners Service says 177 people died in February due to “toxic, unregulated drugs."