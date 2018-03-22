

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Members of the public will soon be able to take an active role in choosing the buskers who frequent subway stations in Toronto.

The TTC is making their musician auditions interactive. This year, commuters will be able to vote online for their favourite musicians, ultimately choosing the buskers who are approved for a license.

There are 90 three-year licenses available for the music program.

Musicians will need to upload digital auditions to Youtube between April 9 and May 6. Those who do not own cameras will have the opportunity to have their live performances recorded on April 18-19. The TTC will release more information about these live auditions in the next few weeks.

In addition to approving the licenses for these musicians, the public could also be helping spur someone’s career. The top 10 people to get the most online votes will compete for recording time and a spot on the TTC’s Apple Music playlist “Tracks on Tracks.” The 10 qualifiers will perform live for a panel of industry experts, including representatives from Universal Music Canada.

“We know Toronto is filled with incredibly talented musicians and this is a chance for some of them to be heard by the 1.8 million customers the TTC moves every day,” said Councillor Josh Colle, chair of both the TTC and the Toronto Music Industry Advisory Council, in a statement. “By moving to an online audition format, we are able to engage our customers, and residents of the Toronto area, and allow them to have a say in who earns one of the coveted licenses.”

To qualify, musicians must live in the Greater Toronto Area and be over the age of 18.

The competition is part of Underground Sounds, the TTC’s subway musicians program.