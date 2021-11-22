TORONTO -- East-end residents and advocacy groups gathered at Riverdale Park in Toronto on Sunday to protest the proposed construction of a rail yard in the Don Valley.

Kate Milar, who lives in the area said, "I'm actually flabbergasted that we would go backwards in time."

Milar brought her two daughters Ethne and Gigi.

"It's one of the biggest green spaces around here and I don't like the idea of it being taken away," 14-year-old Ethne told CTV News Toronto.

Her sister, 11-year-old Gigi, says she started hiking in the Don Valley during the pandemic and now she's worried about the effect this construction could have.

The project is a proposed rail yard to service the expansion of GO transit. The early plans would see it build along the existing track that is currently not in use. The location is just southwest of the Bloor viaduct.

Mitch Robertson from the group 'Save small creek' said, "We don't see the point in doing it at the expense of green space and at the expense of the environment."

Floyd Ruskin is part of the group 'Don't mess with the Don.' He is worried that this new yard will hurt the surrounding areas.

"Do you think they're going to ride their bike or take the kids for a walk or birdwatch in a train yard?" he said.

Advocates say that the construction of this rail yard could destroy as many as 1100 trees.

Liberal MP Julie Dabrusin says that green space should not be seen just as vacant space to build on, adding, "We need to change that into actually seeing that they're really significant areas that need to be protected."

New Democrat MPP Peter Tabuns said that he hopes Metrolinx will rethink the placement.

"I'm happy to work with them to find an alternative," he said. "I think this whole community is happy to work with them to find an alternative. We know we need transit, that's clear."

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said the location in the Don Valley is ideal for their expansion needs and that the project is still in the design phase.

"We hope to reduce the footprint," she said. She also says that Metrolinx hopes to reduce "the number of trees that we have to take down.”

She says they will plant three trees for every one that is cut down to build this yard.

“Ultimately building transit is the way to protect the environment. It takes cars off that Don Valley Parkway,” she said.

No timeline for the project has been given.