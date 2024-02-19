'Prolific offender' who allegedly broke into Mississauga temple, stole donation box sought by police
Peel police are searching for an individual they’re describing as a “prolific offender” who’s accused of breaking into religious institutions and stealing cash from donation boxes.
In a news release issued Monday, police said the latest incident in a string of similar alleged break-and-enters occurred on Oct. 4 at a temple in Mississauga near Mississauga Road and Alpha Mills Road.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Unreleased surveillance video of the alleged break-in reportedly shows the suspect entering the temple and stealing a donation box containing “a large sum of currency,” police said.
Following an extensive investigation, police said they identified the suspect as 41-year-old Jagdish Pandher of no fixed address.
Peel police say they are seeking an arrest warrant for Pandher in connection with the Oct. 4 incident.
Earlier this month, police announced they had charged Pandher – who was already in police custody for similar offences – in connection with five other commercial break-ins in the region between March and August 2023. Three of those break-ins were at places of worship, police said at the time.
A Peel Regional Police spokesperson told CTV News Toronto that Pandher is not currently in police custody.
“Which is why we are seeking a warrant for his arrest,” the spokesperson said in an email.
Police underscored that although these break-ins occurred at places of worship, investigators believe the alleged incidents were “crimes of opportunity” and not motivated by hate.
Anyone with any information on Jagdish’s whereabouts is asked to contact the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 1133, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada to donate 800 drones to Ukraine: Blair
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fatal house fire in Davidson, Sask. claims 5 lives, RCMP say
Five people are dead following a house fire in the community of Davidson, Sask. on Sunday. Investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway, according to RCMP.
BREAKING Canada to donate 800 drones to Ukraine: Blair
Canada will donate more than 800 drones to Ukraine as part of an additional aid package to the country, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced on Monday. The drones, worth an estimated $95 million, are paid for by the $500 million package unveiled by the prime minister during his visit to Kyiv last June.
Man who pretended to live in northern Ont. must repay insurance benefits
A southern Ontario man who pretended to live in northern Ontario to get a discount on car insurance must repay benefits he received, an the Ontario Licence Appeal Tribunal has ruled.
Italian PM Meloni to visit Canada less than a year after spat over LGBTQ+ issues
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, will visit Canada next month. Meloni is set to visit Toronto on March 2 in her first visit since she was elected in 2022.
Toronto family who unknowingly employed war criminal fears nothing has changed
Almost 30 years ago, Gail Bocknek turned on the evening news and watched dumbfounded as a man who had worked for her family for decades was identified as a Nazi war criminal.
These athletes suffered life-changing injuries. Then, they turned to psychedelics
Small clinical trials have shown that one or two doses of psilocybin can make dramatic and long-lasting changes in people suffering from treatment-resistant major depressive disorder, though scientists are still exploring the how and the why behind the connection between psychedelics and improved mental health.
Caught on camera: Child caught by staff after drop from chairlift at Edmonton ski hill
An internal investigation is underway after a child dropped from a chairlift at Rabbit Hill Snow Resort in Edmonton on Saturday.
WATCH 'What are they thinking?' Reckless approach to whale caught on camera
Video shows two people in a kayak and a paddleboarder getting dangerously close to a surfacing humpback whale off the coast of Hawaii.
U.S. proposes UN resolution supporting temporary ceasefire in Gaza
The United States has proposed a rival draft United Nations Security Council resolution that would underscore the body's 'support for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza as soon as practicable,' according to the text seen by Reuters on Monday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Woman dead in suspected femicide after stabbing in Saint-Basile-le-Grand
A 51-year-old woman is dead in a suspected femicide after a stabbing in Saint-Basile-le-Grand, in the Montérégie region south of Montreal.
-
Migraine in kids: How to spot the symptoms
Before adulthood, 60 per cent of kids will experience headaches, and one in 10 children will suffer from migraine, according to Dr. Serena Orr.
-
'Smart home' hopes to help young people with intellectual disabilities thrive in society
A new 'smart home' in Montreal is hoping to enhance the lives of eight young people living with intellectual disabilities or who are on the autism spectrum.
London
-
Groundbreaking London, Ont. gym slated to be replaced by townhomes
A planning application submitted to city hall is calling for Fitness Forum to be torn down and replaced with 78 residential units.
-
G2 driver charged after travelling nearly double the speed limit in west London
A teenaged G2 driver will be without a licence for the next month after he was stopped by police allegedly speeding through west London at 96 km/h — nearly double the posted speed limit.
-
'Angst' in Durham as hospital ER hours indefinitely cut
The emergency department at the Durham Hospital will have its hours cut in half, starting next month.
Kitchener
-
Carjacking in downtown Kitchener under investigation
Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle from a driver at knifepoint in downtown Kitchener.
-
What's open and closed for Family Day
Some businesses, stores and offices will be closed on Monday for Family Day. Here's a quick list of what you can expect.
-
Influenza A outbreak declared at Stratford General, medicine unit closed to admissions
An Influenza A outbreak in the medicine unit at Stratford General Hospital has been declared by the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA).
Northern Ontario
-
Man who pretended to live in northern Ont. must repay insurance benefits
A southern Ontario man who pretended to live in northern Ontario to get a discount on car insurance must repay benefits he received, an the Ontario Licence Appeal Tribunal has ruled.
-
Northern Ont. man fined $1,800 for camping too long on Crown land
A northern Ontario man was fined $1,800 after pleading guilty to breaking the 21-day rule for camping on Crown land.
-
These 4 egg brands have been recalled due to salmonella
Four brands of eggs distributed from Saskatchewan are being recalled due to the possible contamination of salmonella, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
Ottawa
-
'It's just breathtaking': Rideau Canal Skateway reopens at noon as Winterlude wraps up
The National Capital Commission announced the reopening of the Rideau Canal Skateway on Monday at noon.
-
Stranger found in Chelsea, Que. resident's kitchen facing charges: Outaouais police
MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police say a stranger is now facing charges after being found in a Chelsea resident's kitchen pouring himself a glass of rum early morning on Monday.
-
These are Canada's new tax brackets and income tax rates in 2024
Cooler inflation in 2023 is affecting how much Canadians will pay in income tax this year.
Windsor
-
'What is the meaning of a home?': Habitat kids have the answer
Habitat for Humanity kids in Windsor talk about the importance of a home as they got the keys to their new place on Monday.
-
Canadian Armed Forces hosting job fair
The Canadian Armed Forces is planning a career fair in Windsor.
-
Wanted man arrested in Tim Hortons
Chatham-Kent police say they have arrested a wanted man after a disturbance at a local Tim Hortons.
Barrie
-
Loved ones mourn Barrie man who died after Family Day assault
The Schneider family is spending their Family Day mourning the first anniversary of the day Ron Peterson died following an assault in downtown Barrie.
-
Expert tips for tax season
Tax season is officially underway, and while it may be easy to put it off, one expert strongly recommends tackling tax returns head-on to avoid any last-minute rushes before the April 30 deadline.
-
Allegedly impaired driver arrested after arriving at police station to charge vehicle
Officers arrested a man found drinking in the police station parking lot.
Atlantic
-
Union, police investigating after a worker died at the Halifax shipyard Monday
A person has died at the Halifax Irving Shipyard some time on Monday.
-
Moncton veteran opens hobby shop to help cope with post-military life
Serge Hébert started a new business as a way for hobbyists in the Greater Moncton area to connect in person and have a place to meet.
-
Police investigating shooting in Dartmouth, N.S.
One person is in hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., early Monday morning.
Calgary
-
Six Alberta communities sign housing deals with federal government
The federal government says it has completed housing agreements with six small and rural communities in Alberta.
-
Okotoks swimmer Finlay Knox wins gold at World Aquatics Championship
An Okotoks, Alta. swimmer won gold at the World Aquatics Championship last Thursday.
-
'Makes me feel sick': Sex offender's return to Calgary alarming for some
A former member of a youth performance group run by the Calgary Stampede says he expects he'll feel on guard now that day parole has been granted to the man who sexually abused teens over three decades.
Winnipeg
-
Louis Riel portrait updated to recognize Metis leader as first premier of Manitoba
A portrait of Louis Riel hanging in the provincial legislature now recognizes the Metis leader as Manitoba's first premier.
-
Winnipeg woman charged in North End stabbing
A Winnipeg woman has been charged in connection with a stabbing on Sunday in the city’s North End.
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest woman in baby's death
A one-year-old boy has died and Manitoba RCMP has one person in custody.
Vancouver
-
Man shot during attempted jewelry store robbery in Surrey's Guildford area
Mounties are investigating an attempted robbery in Surrey’s Guildford neighbourhood that left one man seriously injured Sunday evening.
-
U.S. proposes UN resolution supporting temporary ceasefire in Gaza
The United States has proposed a rival draft United Nations Security Council resolution that would underscore the body's 'support for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza as soon as practicable,' according to the text seen by Reuters on Monday.
-
Nuclear gauge that prompted public warning recovered, North Vancouver RCMP say
A nuclear gauge that was stolen from a parking garage in North Vancouver last week has been recovered, authorities confirmed Monday.
Edmonton
-
Caught on camera: Child caught by staff after drop from chairlift at Edmonton ski hill
An internal investigation is underway after a child dropped from a chairlift at Rabbit Hill Snow Resort in Edmonton on Saturday.
-
Six Alberta communities sign housing deals with federal government
The federal government says it has completed housing agreements with six small and rural communities in Alberta.
-
What to do for fun on Family Day in Edmonton
Family Day in Alberta is Monday, February 19. Here are some of the things that are happening in and around Edmonton to mark the occasion.