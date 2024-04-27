TORONTO
Toronto

    • Murder charge laid after man falls to death from Toronto apartment balcony

    Yellow police tape cordons off an elevator at a rental building near Church and Shuter streets Thursday April, 25, 2024, a day after someone died following a fall from a balcony there. (CTV News Toronto) Yellow police tape cordons off an elevator at a rental building near Church and Shuter streets Thursday April, 25, 2024, a day after someone died following a fall from a balcony there. (CTV News Toronto)
    One person has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man who fell from a balcony following an altercation inside a Toronto apartment building.

    The incident occurred near Church and Shuter street on April 24 just before midnight.

     

    According to investigators, the victim, who has been identified as 38-year-old Ryan Williams, was involved in an altercation inside the apartment where he lived with his mother.

    Police told reporters that Williams “fell from a height and landed on some scaffolding.”

    He was pronounced dead at hospital.

    On Saturday, police said a suspect identified as 29-year-old Joshua Pilgram had been taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.

    The charge has not been tested in court.

    Police are still looking to speak with three persons of interest in connection with the investigation. They say there are no outstanding suspects at this time.

    Investigators have said they believe this to be an isolated incident.

