'Extremely traumatizing:' Boy, 11, struck by transport truck in Etobicoke

An 11-year-old boy struck by a transport truck in Etobicoke on Friday morning suffered critical injuries and is receiving treatment at a Toronto trauma centre, police say.

The collision occurred shortly before 9 a.m. in the area of Albion Road and Elmhurst Drive, near Islington Avenue.

"The understanding we have at this point is the truck was northbound in the curb lane, approaching Beattie Avenue. The individual, who is an 11-year-old child, entered the intersection and was struck by the trailer of that vehicle," Duty Insp. Jeff Bangild told reporters at the scene on Friday.

Police said the driver of the transport truck remained at the scene and the child was rushed to hospital via emergency run in life-threatening condition.

Bangild said police are waiting for an update on the child's condition.

"This is an investigation that is in its infancy so there is a number of factors that need to be considered," he said.

"At this time the concern that we have is the wellbeing of the child."

He said police have obtained video footage of the crash and have spoken to a number of witnesses. The driver of the truck has not yet been interviewed, he added.

A crash reconstruction team is on scene and the truck will be assessed for any possible mechanical defects, Bangild said.

He called the crash "extremely traumatizing" for all of those involved and said support services has been offered to both the family of the boy who was struck and the truck driver.