Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by car in Vaughan

A pedestrian has been injured after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan, Ont. on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 8:40 a.m. near Steeles Avenue and Dufferin Street.

Toronto police say the driver remained on scene.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads in the area were temporarily closed while police investigated the incident. One person has been taken into custody.