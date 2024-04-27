Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by car in Vaughan
A pedestrian has been injured after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan, Ont. on Saturday morning.
The incident occurred around 8:40 a.m. near Steeles Avenue and Dufferin Street.
Toronto police say the driver remained on scene.
The pedestrian was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Roads in the area were temporarily closed while police investigated the incident. One person has been taken into custody.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Invasive and toxic hammerhead worms make themselves at home in Ontario
Ontario is now home to an invasive and toxic worm species that can grow up to three feet long and can be dangerous to small animals and pets.
Opinion I just don't get Taylor Swift
It's one thing to say you like Taylor Swift and her music, but don't blame CNN's AJ Willingham's when she says she just 'doesn't get' the global phenomenon.
Haida elder suing Catholic Church and priest, hopes for 'healing and reconciliation'
The lawyer for a residential school survivor leading a proposed class-action defamation lawsuit against the Catholic Church over residential schools says the court action is a last resort.
Decoy bear used to catch man who illegally killed a grizzly, B.C. conservation officers say
A man has been handed a lengthy hunting ban and fined thousands of dollars for illegally killing a grizzly bear, B.C. conservation officers say.
Tornadoes collapse buildings and level homes in Nebraska and Iowa
Tornadoes wreaked havoc Friday in the Midwest, causing a building to collapse with dozens of people inside and destroying and damaging hundreds of homes, many around Omaha, Neb.
Last letters of pioneering climber who died on Everest reveal dark side of mountaineering
George Mallory is renowned for being one of the first British mountaineers to attempt to scale the dizzying heights of Mount Everest during the 1920s. Nearly a century later, newly digitized letters shed light on Mallory’s hopes and fears about ascending Everest.
It's 30 years since apartheid ended. South Africa's celebrations are set against growing discontent
South Africa marked 30 years since the end of apartheid and the birth of its democracy with a ceremony in the capital Saturday that included a 21-gun salute and the waving of the nation's multicolored flag.
Britney Spears settles long-running legal dispute with estranged father, finally bringing ultimate end to conservatorship
Britney Spears has reached a settlement with her estranged father more than two years after the court-ordered termination of a conservatorship that had given him control of her life, their attorneys said.
Loud boom in Hamilton caused by propane tank, police say
A loud explosion was heard across Hamilton on Friday after a propane tank was accidentally destroyed and detonated at a local scrap metal yard, police say.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Montreal comic book artists claim Marvel abusing legal system in copyright battle
Montreal comic book artists Ben and Ray Lai claim Marvel and Disney are abusing the legal process in the Lai brothers' copyright infringement suit against the industry giants.
-
Sud-Ouest councillor Craig Sauve to be NDP candidate in riding left vacant by David Lametti
City councillor Craig Sauvé will run for the New Democratic Party (NDP) in Montreal's LaSalle-Émard-Verdun riding in the next general election.
-
Planning a summer trip to Quebec's Iles-de-la-Madeleine? You'll have to pay up.
Tens of thousands of visitors flock to Quebec's Iles-de-la-Madeleine every summer to behold its cliff-framed seascapes and sandy beaches. But starting next month, those island sojourns will come with an added cost.
Ottawa
-
No injuries reported following single-vehicle collision on Highway 15 in eastern Ontario
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) asked drivers to expect delays after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 15 near Brewers Mills Road Saturday morning.
-
City of Ottawa releases draft 1 of new zoning bylaw
The City of Ottawa says the release of the first draft provisions for Ottawa’s new zoning bylaw marks the start of the next step of the city’s growth and development.
-
Here's when the rain will start in Ottawa this Saturday
Though the temperatures are warm, the capital is going to have a rainy Saturday starting this afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. hunters fined $8,500 for illegal moose hunt
Two hunters from North Bay, Ont., and a third from Temagami pled guilty recently to offences they committed during a 2022 moose hunt.
-
OPP responds to apparent video of officer supporting anti-Trudeau government protestors
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says it's investigating an interaction between a uniformed officer and anti-Trudeau government protestors after a video circulated on social media.
-
Police in northern Ont. attacked by person they found lying in the street
Ontario Provincial Police responding to a disturbance in West Nipissing this week discovered a conscious person lying in the street.
Kitchener
-
Delays in Queen Victoria statue consultation have become 'disrespectful,' say Kitchener Indigenous community leaders
More than a year has passed since the City of Kitchener announced it was pausing community consultations on the future of the Queen Victoria statue in Victoria Park, and there is still no timeline for a resumption of the process.
-
250 Frederick Street ownership tied to alleged reno-victions in London, Hamilton
An investor with ties to apartment buildings across Ontario appears to be connected to 250 Frederick Street in Kitchener.
-
About 10 companies interested in Wilmot land, says Minister of Economic Investment
Ontario’s Minister of Economic Investment, Job Creation and Trade says a number of companies have shown interest in a tract of land the Region of Waterloo is trying to assemble in Wilmot Township.
London
-
Fatal crash victim identified as 24-year-old Western University graduate
A 24-year-old man who died Friday in a car crash on Highway 401 has been identified as Omar Barzak from London, Ont.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER London Knights defeat Saginaw in game 1 of Western Conference Finals
The London Knights resumed their playoff push on Friday night against the Saginaw Spirit at Budweiser Gardens.
-
City of London missed application deadline for federal reimbursement of shelter costs for asylum claimants
Efforts at city hall to get reimbursed by the federal government for costs incurred by asylum seekers might be too late.
Windsor
-
'It’s just life changing': No need to sell home after Windsorite wins 100K
Playing bingo in April made a local resident $100,000 richer -- and will keep him in his home.
-
Alleged hate crimes reported at University of Windsor campus
Campus police are investigating after homophobic slurs were carved into the door of the University of Windsor’s Campus Pride Centre earlier this month.
-
Windsor, Ont. resident $75K richer after winning instant lotto game
A Windsor woman has 75,000 reasons to smile this month after winning an instant lottery game.
Barrie
-
One person killed in Highway 400 crash in Innisfil
One person killed in multi-vehicle crash in Innisfil on Friday.
-
Young driver charged after doing donuts and striking light post
A 16-year-old from Orillia has been charged with careless driving after reportedly 'skidding around' and striking a light post.
-
OPP investigating fatal collision in Town of Blue Mountains
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in the Town of Blue Mountains.
Winnipeg
-
A timeline of the Jeremy Skibicki case
The trial for the man accused of killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg is set to get underway on April 29.
-
Avs rally for 6-2 win over Jets in Game 3
Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin scored on the power play during a five-goal, third-period outburst and the Colorado Avalanche rallied for a 6-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 3 on Friday night.
-
'All these families are now scrambling': Gimli parents concerned about policy changes to child care
Parents in Gimli who rely on child care before and after school are sounding the alarm over policy changes coming in September.
Atlantic
-
First court appearance for boy and girl charged in death of Halifax 16-year-old
A girl and a boy, both 14 years old, made their first appearance today in a Halifax courtroom, where they each face a second-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old high school student.
-
Cape Breton police find dead body in woods
Cape Breton Regional Police found a dead body in Sydney, N.S., Thursday evening.
-
Community steps up to support popular chef during cancer battle
A popular chef, who is fighting a battle against an aggressive form of cancer, is getting support from her community.
N.L.
-
Voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole never considered moving out of St. John's
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
-
Cenovus fined $2.5 million for biggest oil spill in Newfoundland and Labrador history
Cenovus Energy has been ordered to pay a $2.5-million fine for its role in the largest offshore oil spill ever recorded in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Canada recognizes housing as a human right. Few provinces have followed suit
As more Canadians find themselves struggling to afford or find housing, the country's smallest province is the only one that can point to legislation recognizing housing as a human right.
Edmonton
-
Kane makes impact with Gordie Howe hat trick, Oilers rout Kings to take series lead
Evander Kane’s teammates believe he’s tailor-made for the playoffs, and so does the man himself.
-
Haida elder suing Catholic Church and priest, hopes for 'healing and reconciliation'
The lawyer for a residential school survivor leading a proposed class-action defamation lawsuit against the Catholic Church over residential schools says the court action is a last resort.
-
Cat who jumped from burning balcony will recover: management company
A cat that jumped from the balcony of a burning building in downtown Edmonton on Thursday afternoon will make a full recovery, building officials say.
Calgary
-
Stabbing at Calgary Value Village under investigation by police
Calgary police took two people into custody on Friday after a stabbing in the community of Haysboro.
-
Haida elder suing Catholic Church and priest, hopes for 'healing and reconciliation'
The lawyer for a residential school survivor leading a proposed class-action defamation lawsuit against the Catholic Church over residential schools says the court action is a last resort.
-
Kane makes impact with Gordie Howe hat trick, Oilers rout Kings to take series lead
Evander Kane’s teammates believe he’s tailor-made for the playoffs, and so does the man himself.
Regina
-
Man charged with murder, victim identified in southeast Sask. homicide case
RCMP have identified 28-year-old Brianna Hayes from Oxbow, Sask. as the victim in an ongoing homicide investigation in the province’s southeast. As a result, police have charged 24-year-old Taylor Japp, also from Oxbow with second degree murder, an RCMP news release said.
-
Lego therapy program expands through Yorkton SaskAbilities
Youth in Yorkton can now access a new Lego Therapy program in their community through SaskAbilities.
-
Regina police officer injured after another officer's gun accidentally fired
A Regina police officer was injured after another officer's gun was accidentally fired while conducting a search warrant early Friday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan's $90M social services initiative underway
Over six months after Saskatchewan's government announced a significant $90 million investment in social services, the initiative is reportedly making progress.
-
Saskatoon police investigating after body found at recycling facility
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) and Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating after a woman’s body was found at a recycling facility Friday morning.
-
Four people arrested after attempted armed robbery in Saskatoon
Four people, including two teen girls, were arrested and charged after an attempted armed robbery on Thursday evening.
Vancouver
-
Canucks defeat Predators in Game 3, take 2-1 series lead
J.T. Miller had a goal and assist and the Vancouver Canucks edged the Nashville Predators 2-1 to re-take the lead in their first-round playoff series.
-
Calls for changes to Hwy. 5 after CN Rail worker killed in head-on collision
The 36-year-old killed on Highway 5 this week has been identified as Juver Balmore, a husband and father of three young children who worked for CN Rail.
-
1 man in custody after suspicious fire at Surrey townhome, RCMP say
A fire that displaced three families from a townhouse complex in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood Friday afternoon is considered suspicious, local Mounties say.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. seeks ban on public drug use, dialing back decriminalization
The B.C. NDP has asked the federal government to recriminalize public drug use, marking a major shift in the province's approach to addressing the deadly overdose crisis.
-
Saanich to consider amalgamating fire department with Victoria, Esquimalt, Oak Bay
Saanich council will be discussing a report Monday prepared by Saanich Fire Chief Michael Kaye on the merits of amalgamating the fire departments of Victoria, Oak Bay, Esquimalt and Saanich.
-
B.C. composer with debilitating condition realizes dream of scoring movie
When Art Kinarthy embarked upon this quest, he never could have imagined where it would ultimately lead.