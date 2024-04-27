TORONTO
Toronto

    Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by car in Vaughan

    A pedestrian has been injured after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan, Ont. on Saturday morning.

    The incident occurred around 8:40 a.m. near Steeles Avenue and Dufferin Street.

    Toronto police say the driver remained on scene.

    The pedestrian was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

    Roads in the area were temporarily closed while police investigated the incident. One person has been taken into custody.

