Man in life-threatening condition following single vehicle Scarborough crash: EMS

FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
An adult male driver is in life-threatening condition after being involved in a single vehicle collision that happened early Saturday morning in Scarborough.

Police say that they responded to the call at around 6:55 a.m. in the Tapscott Road and McNicoll Avenue area. Police say that the driver struck a hydro pole, however there are no reported power outages in the area at this time.

The condition of the driver involved is not clear. In a post to X, formally known as Twitter, police say that the driver has been transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. However, paramedics have said that the male is in life-threatening condition.

In addition, paramedics say that the male is in his 40s.

Police say to consider alternative routes, as there are delays in the area.

