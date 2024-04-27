Man in life-threatening condition following single vehicle Scarborough crash: EMS
An adult male driver is in life-threatening condition after being involved in a single vehicle collision that happened early Saturday morning in Scarborough.
Police say that they responded to the call at around 6:55 a.m. in the Tapscott Road and McNicoll Avenue area. Police say that the driver struck a hydro pole, however there are no reported power outages in the area at this time.
The condition of the driver involved is not clear. In a post to X, formally known as Twitter, police say that the driver has been transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. However, paramedics have said that the male is in life-threatening condition.
In addition, paramedics say that the male is in his 40s.
Police say to consider alternative routes, as there are delays in the area.
