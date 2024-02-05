TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man facing charges after slew of break-ins in Peel Region

    A man is facing charges after a series of break-and-enters in Peel Region, most of which occurred at places of worship. (Peel Regional Police) A man is facing charges after a series of break-and-enters in Peel Region, most of which occurred at places of worship. (Peel Regional Police)
    Share

    A man is facing charges after a series of break-and-enters in Peel Region, most of which occurred at places of worship.

    Peel police has been investigating five break-and-enter incidents from March to August 2023.

    According to police, three locations were at places of worship where the accused was caught on camera breaking into temples and taking money from donation boxes. Two other incidents allegedly involved the same man breaking into two businesses and stealing an undisclosed amount of money.

    After a coordinated investigation with other police agencies in the Greater Toronto Area, police identified Jagdish Pandher, 41, of Brampton, as the suspect.

    Officers said he was already in custody for similar offences, and is facing five counts of break and enter charges.

    Investigators believe these crimes were not motivated by hate, but rather by opportunity to steal cash.

    Police ask anyone with information to call investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties

    King Charles has been diagnosed with "a form of cancer,” and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday. Doctors made the discovery while the King was undergoing tests for his enlarged prostate. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News