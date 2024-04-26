TORONTO
Toronto

    • Loud boom in Hamilton caused by propane tank, police say

    A loud explosion was heard across Hamilton on Friday after a propane tank was accidentally destroyed and detonated at a local scrap metal yard, police say.

    Hamilton Police Service said it has fielded "numerous" calls regarding the explosion, which rang out just after 7 p.m. 

    They said no injuries were reported and there is no threat to public safety.

