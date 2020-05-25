TORONTO -- A heat warning has been issued for much of southern Ontario as potentially record-breaking temperatures, that could make it feel close to 40 with the humidity, move into the area.

Environment Canada issued the heat warning on Monday morning, saying that daytime temperatures will be above 30 degrees. It is forecast to reach 32 C on Monday but will feel more like 39 with the humidex.

"Today we have the potential to hit 30 C for the first time in 2020," CTV News Toronto weather specialist Lyndsay Morrison said. "The record for today day is 31.3 C, so it’s possible we could come close to tying or breaking a record."

"Last year we didn't hit 30 C until July 5th."

The hot weather is forecast to stick around until at least Wednesday. On Tuesday, it is expected to be 31 C, feeling like 39 with the humidex, under sunny skies.

"Tuesday is looking to be particularly humid," Morrison said. "The temperature is going to be in the 30s but it might even feel close to 40."

Wednesday will be another hot day, with temperatures potentially reaching 31 degrees before it cools down on Thursday.



It will be much cooler near lake Ontario, where temperatures are only forecast to reach the mid-20s over the next three days.

Morrison said that while this heat isn’t unusual for this time of year, it is definitely warmer than normal. The average temperature in Toronto in late May is 21 C.

"Both April and May have been cooler than normal and all of a sudden we see the temperature swing in the other direction," Morrison said.

"In the long range is looking like temperatures are going back to normal. We are getting a taste of summer but it’s not here permanently."



Meanwhile, Environment Canada is reminding people that extreme heat affects everyone and that people need to stay hydrated and stay in a cool place.

"Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion," Environment Canada said in a statement Monday.

People are also being reminded to never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles.