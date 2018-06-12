

Public health officials are warning recent customers of a pop-up restaurant in Toronto’s Union Station that they may need to get tested for Hepatitis A.

The possible exposure occurred at the Calii Love kiosk at Union Station’s Front Street Promenade between May 14 and May 29, and on June 8 and 9.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) says an employee of the restaurant recently tested positive for Hepatitis A. It’s believed the employee contracted the virus while travelling in another country.

“While the risk of getting the infection through consuming food from this kiosk is low, individuals who visited this restaurant during those dates and times should watch for signs and symptoms and practice thorough hand washing,” TPH said in a news release.

The health unit will be holding a free vaccination clinic for anyone who ate at the restaurant on June 8 and 9 only, as the vaccine is most effective within 14 days of exposure.

Symptoms of the virus can start between 15 and 50 days after becoming infected, but it’s also possible to not exhibit any at all. According to TPH, most people who are infected completely recover.

Symptoms can include:

Fever

Tiredness

Loss of appetite

Nausea or vomiting

Dark urine

Stomach pains

Jaundice

The clinic will be held at Metro Hall on 55 John Street on Wednesday June 13 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday June 14 from noon to 6 p.m.