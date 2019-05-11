

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A number of buildings on Queen Street West were briefly evacuated on Saturday morning after a worker struck a gas line in the area, resulting in a significant leak.

Police say that they were dispatched to the Queen Street West and Portland Street area at around 9 a.m. after a paid duty officer reported the leak.

An evacuation order was issued for all buildings between 486 and 504 Queen Street West and 561 and 577 Queen Street West, though it was lifted after the gas leak was capped at around 10:30 a.m.

Crews also shut down Queen Street West in both directions between Augusta Avenue and Portland Street while they worked to stop the leak.