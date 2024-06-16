Portion of Highway 7 in Vaughan closed following collision

A portion of Highway 7 in Vaughan is closed for investigation after a collision between a motorcyclist and the driver of a vehicle.

York Regional Police said it received a report of a collision on Highway 7 near Highway 27 around 3 p.m.

Police say the condition of the motorcyclist is unknown. The other driver remained at the scene following the crash, they said.

The westbound lanes of Highway 7 between Highway 27 and Vaughan Valley Boulevard are closed. Police say to expect delays in the area.

