TORONTO
Toronto

    • Portion of Highway 7 in Vaughan closed following collision

    York Regional Police cruiser. (Source: YRP/X) York Regional Police cruiser. (Source: YRP/X)
    Share

    A portion of Highway 7 in Vaughan is closed for investigation after a collision between a motorcyclist and the driver of a vehicle.

    York Regional Police said it received a report of a collision on Highway 7 near Highway 27 around 3 p.m.

    Police say the condition of the motorcyclist is unknown. The other driver remained at the scene following the crash, they said.

    The westbound lanes of Highway 7 between Highway 27 and Vaughan Valley Boulevard are closed. Police say to expect delays in the area.

    .

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News