Portion of Highway 7 in Vaughan closed following collision
A portion of Highway 7 in Vaughan is closed for investigation after a collision between a motorcyclist and the driver of a vehicle.
York Regional Police said it received a report of a collision on Highway 7 near Highway 27 around 3 p.m.
Police say the condition of the motorcyclist is unknown. The other driver remained at the scene following the crash, they said.
The westbound lanes of Highway 7 between Highway 27 and Vaughan Valley Boulevard are closed. Police say to expect delays in the area.
Ottawa Food Bank receives largest donation in its 40-year history
210,000 pounds of food was delivered to the Ottawa Food Bank on Saturday, the largest donation in its 40-year history.
Your father’s diet before you were born could have affected your health, a new study suggests
Your father's diet before you were born could have played a role in your health, a new study has found.
Singh 'more alarmed than before' after reading full foreign interference report
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he is 'even more alarmed than before' after reading the un-redacted report alleging there are MPs and senators who are participating to some degree in foreign interference efforts.
Prince William shares childhood photo of him and King Charles III for Father's Day
Prince William on Sunday shared a photograph showing him as a child with his father, King Charles III, to mark Father’s Day in the United Kingdom this year.
Clooney and Roberts help Biden raise US$30 million-plus at a star-studded Hollywood gala
Some of Hollywood's brightest stars headlined a fundraiser for U.S. President Joe Biden that took in a record US$30 million-plus for a Democratic candidate, according to his campaign, in hopes of energizing would-be supporters for a White House contest they said may rank among the most consequential in U.S. history.
A new tax filing system could give Canadians more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits: PBO
Canadians would get more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits each year through an automatic tax filing system, according to a report published by the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO).
Less than 10 per cent of homeless shelters N.S. promised last year currently in place
Nova Scotia has installed fewer than 10 per cent of the 200 shelters it promised to set up for the province's homeless residents more than eight months after first making the pledge.
No injuries reported after camper engulfed in flames in parking garage: Regina fire
A fire in an underground parking facility in Regina led to no injuries, according to the city's fire department.
'We're in pretty good shape': Calgary goes low in water consumption after state of local emergency declared
On a day that a local state of emergency was declared in Calgary, city residents answered a request from the mayor and emergency officials to use less water.
Montreal
-
Neighbours petition against Montreal airport's proposed extended hours
Montreal's Trudeau International Airport is considering changing when planes can land and take off by allowing flights until 1 a.m. Public consultations on the idea just wrapped and some of those living near the airport have started a petition opposed to the idea.
-
Rare surgery in Montreal allows 9-year-old girl to live normal life
A rare surgery at the Montreal Children's Hospital is allowing a nine-year-old girl to keep her adrenal glands and live a normal life.
-
Two teens facing murder charges after minor stabbed to death in Chisasibi, Que.
Two minors are facing second-degree murder charges after a teen was stabbed to death in the Cree community of Chisasibi.
Ottawa
-
Environment Canada issues heat warning with temps expected to hit 35 C next week
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa-Gatineau and eastern Ontario in advance of a heat wave that is expected to bring scorching temperatures starting on Monday.
-
Bluesfest adds extra day to accommodate mystery performer
Ottawa Bluesfest has confirmed it has added one more day to its lineup to accommodate a new performer.
-
Collision on Mitch Owens Road leaves pedestrian in life-threatening condition
The Ottawa Paramedic Service says a pedestrian has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following a collision in Ottawa’s south-end.
Northern Ontario
-
Police rescue three from Lake Temagami after boat sinks
Ontario Provincial Police members were dispatched to what police officials described as a “sinking vessel” on Lake Temagami.
-
Strong majority of LCBO workers vote to back strike if needed, union says
Workers at Ontario's primary liquor retailer are one step closer to a potential strike after union members voted overwhelmingly in favour of a mandate to walk off the job.
-
Global study ranks two Canadian cities high on list of most expensive places to buy a home
As Canadians continue to struggle with the extremely high cost of buying a home in some of the country’s major urban centres, a new global report is underscoring just how expensive some of those markets are.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian hit west of Erin
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a pedestrian was hit in Wellington County.
-
Most-read stories of the week: stabbing confession, careless driving plea, and big problems for tiny homes
A shocking confession after a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, a driver pleads guilty to careless driving after crash involving CTV Kitchener reporter, and big problems for a woman who wants to install a tiny home in Kitchener.
-
At least 10 animals left in vehicles in Waterloo region this month: police
Waterloo regional police are putting out a stern warning to pet owners about animals left in vehicles.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO 'Worrying about an explosion': Black smoke spreads for kilometers after three boats catch fire in Port Stanley, Ont.
Thick, billowing black smoke could be seen for dozens of kilometres after three boats caught fire at a Port Stanley, Ont. marina Saturday afternoon.
-
'It brings our culture together': European soccer championships good for local business
More than 100 people gathered at the Croatian-Canadian National Sports Centre on Westminster Drive in London, Ont. to watch Croatia take on Spain Saturday.
-
On the bright side with Julie Atchison
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.
Windsor
-
Fatherly advice for a soon-to-be dad on Father's Day weekend
CTV News Windsor reporter Sanjay Maru, who is getting ready to become a father, gathers advice from five men who have already embraced the title of "Dad."
-
City of Windsor names new infrastructure services commissioner
The City of Windsor has named a new commissioner of infrastructure services.
-
Most glassware at Mexican Village stolen by customers: WindsorEats owner
Ahead of the start of the 2024 Carrousel of the Nations festival, WindsorEats — where the Mexican Village is being held — wanted to use creatively-designed glassware to serve drinks. But, according to the owner, 80 per cent of those glasses were taken home by customers during the village's opening night.
Barrie
-
Motorcyclist taken to hospital in Highway 400 on-ramp crash
A motorcycle rider was taken to hospital following a crash that closed a Highway 400 on-ramp through Barrie on Sunday.
-
Vulnerable man missing from East Gwillimbury
York Regional Police are searching for an East Gwillimbury man who's been missing for a week.
-
First blast of summer weather for Simcoe Muskoka coming this week
Simcoe Muskoka can expect a stretch of hot and humid weather this week, with temperatures feeling close to 40 degrees Celsius.
Winnipeg
-
New monument honours victims, lives lost one year after deadly Carberry crash
Hundreds gathered in Dauphin, Man., Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of a deadly crash that claimed the lives of 17 people.
-
'If they can run, I can run': 87-year-old set to complete 10th Manitoba Marathon race
Age may be just a number to George Steciuk, but it’s just one of many that add up to one inspirational athlete.
-
'I'm just thankful': Indigenous group graduates from University of Winnipeg
A first in the University of Winnipeg’s faculty of education was celebrated at convocation Friday.
Atlantic
-
Shell processing plant suspends operation, 20 staff laid off
Coastal Shell Products in Richibucto, N.B., has suspended all operations.
-
-
Market Square patios reopen on interim basis
The city of Saint John is hopeful for the patios to reopen with their full capacity by weeks end.
N.L.
-
Babies make a racket — for good reason — at infant music classes
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
-
Princess Anne to visit Newfoundland for 100th anniversary of National War Memorial
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
-
Feuding Labrador Indigenous groups -- one recognized, one not -- celebrate court ruling
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.
Edmonton
-
'Feeling confident and having fun': Knoblauch on Game 4 win, going on the road again and Kane's status
Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch talked to reporters Sunday morning after his team's impressive 8-1 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 4 at Rogers Place Saturday night.
-
Oilers guns wake up to chase Bobrovsky in Game 4 win
They got to him. Finally. It did start in the third period of the previous game, when the Edmonton Oilers scored twice on Sergei Bobrovsky in the eventual Florida Panthers win in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. In Game 4, they picked up where they left off.
-
Panthers hope to rebound from blowout loss to Oilers
There was lots of chatter at the Florida Panthers' breakfast the morning after the Edmonton Oilers blew them out 8-1 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to send the series back across North America.
Calgary
-
-
Inn from the Cold hosts community powwow on Neighbour Day
In celebration of culture and community, a powwow was held in downtown Calgary Saturday.
-
B.C. Lions collect first victory of the season, beat Calgary Stampeders 26-17
The B.C. Lions exhaled on Saturday.
Regina
-
-
'They have that support': Hundreds take part in Queen City Pride Parade
The annual Queen City Pride Parade took place on Saturday and was an opportunity for the LGBTQ2S+ community and allies to celebrate pride month.
-
A wooly good day: Sask Parks recruit new landscaping experts
Fifty sheep were hired to take a bite out of invasive species on Saturday at Condie Nature Refuge.
Saskatoon
-
'He killed her': Saskatchewan judge finds Greg Fertuck guilty of killing his wife
Greg Fertuck has been found guilty of First Degree Murder and indignity to human remains in the death of his estranged wife.
-
Two teenage girls, 13 and 17, charged for allegedly using bear spray in Saskatoon robbery
Two teenage girls, 13 and 17, are facing charges in connection with a robbery of a 33rd Street business on Thursday night.
-
New study says half of Saskatoon hospital beds are unused
Data in a new study from the Canadian Institute of Health Information (CIHI) shows nearly half of the beds in Saskatoon hospitals are going unused.
Vancouver
-
Basketball ban at townhouse complex upheld by B.C. tribunal
Members of a B.C. housing co-operative have lost their bid to keep the basketball hoops they installed in their driveways, according to a recent decision from the civil resolution tribunal.
-
Teenager rescued from drowning at Vancouver Island lake
A teenager was taken to hospital after being rescued from Langford Lake on Saturday, according to authorities.
-
Section of Highway 99 closing overnight Sunday
A section of Highway 99 will be closed overnight, officials announced Sunday.
Vancouver Island
-
-
Climate disasters require emergency plans for dialysis patients, experts say
When catastrophic floods severed a bridge and washed away or closed highways in southern British Columbia, Mitchell Dyck and other patients needing regular life-saving dialysis had to be flown to hospital by helicopter.
-
Victoria pulls cash from its financial reserve to help its most vulnerable citizens
Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto says city council wants to prevent some of the issues faced by its most vulnerable citizens, rather than simply dealing with the aftermath, even if it means stepping outside of what's normally seen as a local government responsibility.