

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A suspect previously charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the daylight killing of a Hells Angels member in Mississauga has now been charged with first-degree murder.

Michael Deabaitua-Schuld, 32, was fatally shot in the parking lot of a strip mall on Dundas Street, near Cawthra Road, around 11:20 a.m. on March 11.

He was transported to a trauma centre with gunshot wounds, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators classified the shooting as a targeted attack and identified Deabaitua-Schuld as a member of the Niagara chapter of the Hells Angels.

Four suspects have since been arrested and charged in connection with the homicide.

Two Montreal residents were taken into custody on March 13 in connection with the incident. Marckens Vilme, 28, was charged with first-degree murder and Brandon Reyes, 24, was charged with accessory after the fact.

At the time, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for another Montreal resident, identified by police as 38-year-old Joseph Pallotta. Pallotta surrendered to police on March 17 and has since been charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators said that the three suspects had ties to organized criminal activity, but were not believed to be linked to an “outlaw motorcycle gang.”

A fourth suspect identified as 26-year-old Marc Issa El-Khoury from Montreal was arrested on March 20 while trying to cross the border into the United States from Champlain, Quebec. Police said has also been charged with first-degree murder.

In a news release issued Monday, investigators said that Reyes had been brought back before the courts where his charges were upgraded to first-degree murder.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is being urged to contact Peel police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.