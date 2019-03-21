

CTV News Toronto





A fourth Montreal man has been arrested in connection with the daylight killing of a Hells Angels member in a Mississauga plaza.

Michael Deabaitua-Schulde was shot dead in the parking lot of a strip mall on Dundas Street, near Cawthra Road, before lunchtime on March 11.

The 32-year-old was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds, but he died of his injuries.

Investigators later classified the shooting as a targeted attack. Deabaitua-Schulde was identified as a member of the Niagara chapter of the Hells Angels and Peel Regional Police said he was known to them.

At a news conference four days later, investigators announced the arrest of two suspects in the case and issued a Canada-wide warrant for a third.

Marckens Vilme, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder and Brandon Reyes, 24, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

A warrant was issued for Joseph Pallotta at that time. The 38-year-old surrendered to police in Montreal on March 17 and was charged with first-degree murder.

While not believed to be linked to an “outlaw motorcycle gang,” police previously said the three suspects have ties to organized criminal activity.”

On Thursday, Peel police announced a fourth arrest in the case.

A suspect identified as Marc Issa El-Khoury, 26, also of Montreal, was arrested while attempting to cross the border into the United States from Champlain Quebec on March 20.

Police said he has been charged with first-degree murder.

“Investigators are working on having him returned to the region to answer to the charge,” police wrote in a news release.

“The investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact Peel police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.