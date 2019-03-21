Police charge fourth Montreal man in death of Hells Angels member in Mississauga
Michael Deabaitua-Schulde, 32, appears in this undated photograph.
CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, March 21, 2019 11:55AM EDT
A fourth Montreal man has been arrested in connection with the daylight killing of a Hells Angels member in a Mississauga plaza.
Michael Deabaitua-Schulde was shot dead in the parking lot of a strip mall on Dundas Street, near Cawthra Road, before lunchtime on March 11.
The 32-year-old was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds, but he died of his injuries.
Investigators later classified the shooting as a targeted attack. Deabaitua-Schulde was identified as a member of the Niagara chapter of the Hells Angels and Peel Regional Police said he was known to them.
At a news conference four days later, investigators announced the arrest of two suspects in the case and issued a Canada-wide warrant for a third.
Marckens Vilme, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder and Brandon Reyes, 24, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
A warrant was issued for Joseph Pallotta at that time. The 38-year-old surrendered to police in Montreal on March 17 and was charged with first-degree murder.
While not believed to be linked to an “outlaw motorcycle gang,” police previously said the three suspects have ties to organized criminal activity.”
On Thursday, Peel police announced a fourth arrest in the case.
A suspect identified as Marc Issa El-Khoury, 26, also of Montreal, was arrested while attempting to cross the border into the United States from Champlain Quebec on March 20.
Police said he has been charged with first-degree murder.
“Investigators are working on having him returned to the region to answer to the charge,” police wrote in a news release.
“The investigation is ongoing.”
Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact Peel police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.