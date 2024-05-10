Toronto police called to Drake's Bridle Path mansion for another alleged intruder on Thursday

Toronto police say a man who allegedly attempted to access Drake’s Bridle Path property was taken to hospital on Thursday after an altercation with security guards.

According to police, officers were called to the property, located near Park Lane Circle and Post Road, at around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a trespasser at the home.

Police said the alleged intruder was involved in an altercation with security guards prior to the arrival of police.

The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment and paramedics told CP24 that the injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

Police have not said what charges, if any, will be laid.

The incident comes just one day after another suspected intruder was led away from the rapper’s mansion in handcuffs. Police said that man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

Toronto police are continuing to investigate a shooting outside the rapper’s mansion that left a security guard with critical injuries early Tuesday morning.

The security guard was standing outside of the front gates of the home at around 2 a.m. when shots were fired from a vehicle, police said.

Officers are still working to identify the vehicle and its occupants, which fled the scene immediately after the shots rang out.

It is unclear if Drake was home at the time of the shooting.

Police previously said it is too early to tell if the shooting is in any way connected to Drake’s ongoing rap beef with Los Angeles rapper Kendrick Lamar.