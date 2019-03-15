

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Two men arrested in Montreal in connection with the murder of a Hells Angels member appeared in a Brampton courtroom on Friday afternoon.

Michael Deabaitua-Schulde, 32, was found injured by Peel paramedics near the HUF Boxing Gym in the area of Dundas Street East and Cawthra Road in Mississauga on Monday morning. Police said he was struck by at least one bullet.

He was transported to a trauma centre, but was later pronounced dead.

At a news conference on Thursday, investigators said they believed the deadly incident was a targeted attack.

Investigators also said the Deabaitua-Schulde was a member of the Niagara chapter of the Hells Angels and was known to police.

Two men were arrested in Montreal on Wednesday in connection with the investigation.

Marckens Vilme, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder and Brandon Reyes, 24, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Both men are Montreal residents.

Both suspects appeared in a Brampton courthouse on Friday, accompanied by heavily-armed Peel Regional Police tactical officers.

Investigators said the added security was due to the suspects’ alleged connections to organized crime in Montreal.

The men were both remanded into police custody and are scheduled to appear in court again on March 21.

A Canada-wide warrant for a third suspect, who has been identified by police as 38-year-old Joseph Pallotta of Montreal, is still in place.

Police said that Pallotta is believed to be “armed and dangerous.” He is being described by investigators as a white male standing at about five-foot-ten, 245 pounds, with a heavy build, brown eyes and brown, graying hair.

A funeral for Deabaitua-Schulde is scheduled for a week from Saturday in Woodbridge.