Comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to Toronto next week

American stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle will be performing in Toronto next week.

The shows, announced Thursday, are being described as an “intimate” experience at The Opera House on Queen Street East.

Chappelle will perform five times between May 14 and May 15, with back-to-back evening performances on two days. Tickets went on sale Friday morning.

The comedian and actor is most known for the sketch series Chappelle’s Show as well as his Netflix stand-up specials, which garnered mixed reviews due to his comments about the trans community.