A Montreal man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for his alleged role in the murder of a Hells Angels member in Mississauga surrendered to police over the weekend.

The suspect is one of three people charged in connection with the death of Michael Deabaitua-Schulde, who was gunned down in a parking lot plaza on Dundas Street East before lunchtime on March 11.

Deabaitua-Schulde suffered at least one gunshot wound during the shooting and died upon arriving at a hospital.

The 32-year-old was a member of the Niagara chapter of the Hells Angels and was known to police.

Two days after the deadly shooting, a pair of suspects was arrested in Montreal. Marckens Vilme, 28, was charged with first-degree murder and Brandon Reyes, 24, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

The third suspect, identified as 38-year-old Joseph Pallotta, turned himself in to authorities in Montreal on Sunday.

He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police told reporters at a news conference that the suspects are not linked to any “outlaw motorcycle gang” but have ties to “organized criminal activity.”

Officials suggested that there could be other suspects involved in the attack but did not provide any further specifics or identities.

A funeral for Deabaitua-Schulde will be held in Woodbridge on Saturday.

“The investigation is continuing,” police wrote in a news release. “Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to call the homicide bureau.”