TORONTO
Toronto

    • 11-year-old girl among victims allegedly sexually assaulted by Toronto man: police

    Toronto police have identified 44-year-old Toronto resident Jimmy Viteri as the suspect in three recent alleged sexual assaults. (Toronto Police Service) Toronto police have identified 44-year-old Toronto resident Jimmy Viteri as the suspect in three recent alleged sexual assaults. (Toronto Police Service)
    Share

    A Toronto man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and two girls, one of whom was 11-years-old, has been arrested, police say.

    The three separate incidents occurred in the area of Wilson Avenue and Jane Street earlier this week, according to police.

    In the first incident on May 7, police said officers were called to the area at 8 a.m. after the suspect approached a group of 14-year-old girls and sexually assaulted one of them. The suspect fled the scene, police said.

    The second and third incidents occurred two days later on May 9.

    At 8:25 a.m., police said, the suspect approached and sexually assaulted a 34-year-old woman in the area. Five minutes later, an 11-year-old girl was approached by the suspect and sexually assaulted, according to police. The suspect fled the scene after both incidents.

    It’s unclear what physical injuries, if any, the victims sustained.

    Police identified 44-year-old Toronto resident Jimmy Viteri as the suspect in all three incidents and arrested him on Thursday.

    Viteri is charged with sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age. He was scheduled to attend a bail hearing on Friday morning. The charges have yet to be tested in court.

    Police are concerned there may be additional victims.

    Anyone with information about any of the three incidents is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    • Lambton County teen dies in farm accident

      OPP in Lambton County are investigating what is being described as a, “sudden death.” Police responded to the call at a farm on Churchill Line in Watford around 9:30 a.m.

    • PLAYOFF TRACKER

      PLAYOFF TRACKER London leads OHL finals 1-0 after win over Oshawa

      Easton Cowan scored once and added four assists as the London Knights opened the Ontario Hockey League's Championship Final on Thursday night with an 8-1 win over the visiting Oshawa Generals.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News