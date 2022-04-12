Police to announce arrests in two recent homicides, including shooting of international student

Police say that they have made arrests in two recent homicides, including the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old student from India outside a downtown Toronto subway station last week.

The victim, identified as Kartik Vasudev, was at the Glen Road entrance to Sherbourne Station at around 5 p.m. on April 7 when he was shot multiple times.

He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

His brother has since told CP24 that Vasudev arrived in Canada in January and was a student at Seneca College, where he studied marketing. He said that he believes his brother was taking the subway to get to his job when he was shot.

At this point police have released few details about the homicide, other than a limited description of a suspect that was seen fleeing the scene.

But this morning Chief James Ramer will be holding a news conference at 11 a.m. to provide reporters with an update about what police are referring to as “arrests” in two homicides, including Vasudev’s murder.

The other case being discussed this morning is the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Elijah Eleazar Mahepath near Dundas and George streets over the weekend.

At this point it is not clear whether there may be a connection between the two homicides.