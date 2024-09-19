Police search for suspect in fatal North York double shooting
Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying one of the suspected shooters in Tuesday's fatal double shooting in North York.
In an update on Thursday, police released a photo of the man who was involved in the incident that claimed the lives of 26-year-old Ibrahim Handule and 27-year-old Deshawn Walters.
Police are on the scene of a fatal double shooting near Driftwood and Jane on Sept. 17, 2024. (Chopper24)
Det. Sgt. Phillip Campbell said there was an altercation between three men that escalated in the exchange of gunfire and Handule and Walters were hit.
"This investigation is ongoing, and we are working to determine the sequence of the events, including who fired which shots during the altercation," Campbell said.
"At this time, we cannot confirm whether this third individual was responsible for the death of Ibrahim or Deshawn, but we do know he was one of the shooters involved."
The man being sought is described as 18 years old to early 20s, short with a stocky build and dreadlocks with a beard.
Police say the man in the photo is involved in the Sept. 17, 2024 shooting in North York that left two people dead. (Toronto Police Service)
Two firearms were recovered at the scene, and Campbell said both were used during the shooting.
However, the detective noted it was too early in the investigation to determine which of the three individuals discharged the firearms.
Campbell said the three "may have known each other" but did not specify further. He did note that the two victims were from the community.
"As police, we try to do everything we can to try and figure out exactly what happened. And that's where the public's input is so valuable. They're going to fill in those, those pieces of the puzzle that we don't have," the detective said.
Campbell added that police were not looking for other suspects.
"We understand how distressing this situation is for the community. We share your commitment to bringing the person responsible for the senseless violence to justice," the detective said.
31 Division Insp. Jack Gurr urged anyone who knows the man or has information about his whereabouts to call police at 416-808-7400, 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
31 Division Insp. Jack Gurr speaks during a news conference to provide an update on the city's 61st and 62nd homicide of 2024 on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (CP24)
"Community safety and well-being is a shared responsibility. It's not just the police department's position, it's all of ours, so please make the right call," Gurr said.
He added that police are doing extra patrols in the neighbourhood to supplement the command post set up following the shooting.
"The thought of having additional officers here will help solve the problem; it'll help contribute to a solution, but it's not the final solution, right? It's a shared responsibility," Gurr said.
He also spoke on the work 31 Division officers and other community partners do to engage young people in the area and help them "make better decisions."
Community calls for action
On Thursday morning, members of the North York community expressed safety and security concerns in the wake of recent shootings, including one last week near Chalkfarm Drive and Jane Street that left a teenager seriously injured.
"Many have heard about the incident that has taken place in Driftwood. It's not the first, but we can certainly work to make sure it could be the last," K. Ann Thomas with The Reset Community said during an emergency news conference.
"We're calling on government officials, stakeholders, community leaders, residents, anyone in any position to really come forward and collaborate with all communities to see that we're making a difference for the better."
Residents said there is a lack of adequate housing and better programs for youth in their area, which needs to be addressed in order to stop the violence.
Community member Dwight Robinson wants a meeting with politicians, police and other residents to solve the issue of gun violence. He said he doesn't want any other youth to lose their life.
"I'm begging," Robinson said. "(If) nobody don't say anything, the youth going to die."
He noted that the area should have more programs and jobs geared toward the youth.
"If you leave it, it's going to happen, and you're going to lose their lives," Robinson said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Israeli military says it has carried out a 'targeted strike' in Beirut
The Israeli military said it carried out a 'targeted strike' in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Friday.
'It's disgusting': Quebec minister reacts after body of boy, 14, found near Hells Angels hideout
The province's public security minister said he was "shocked" Thursday amid reports that a body believed to be that of a 14-year-old boy was found this week near a Hells Angels hideout near Quebec City.
Woman nearly shut out of mother's will sues brother in B.C. Supreme Court – and wins
Since she was a young girl growing up in Vancouver, Ginny Lam says her mom Yat Hei Law made it very clear she favoured her son William, because he was her male heir.
Cognitive decline reduced by MIND diet, especially for women and Black people, study finds
Following the MIND diet for 10 years produced a small but significant decrease in the risk of developing thinking, concentration and memory problems, a new study found.
Ontario man to pay $1,500 surcharge after insurer says his SUV is at higher risk of theft
An Ontario man says it is 'unfair' to pay a $1,500 insurance surcharge because his four-year-old SUV is at a higher risk of being stolen.
Montreal couple facing deportation to Mexico granted temporary residency
The Montreal couple from Mexico and their three children facing deportation have received a temporary residence permit.
Federal firearm buyback program has cost $67M, still not collecting guns after 4 years
The federal firearm buyback program has cost taxpayers nearly $67.2 million since it was announced in 2020, but it still hasn't collected a single gun.
NEW Health data collected from Indigenous Peoples in Canada has a dark history. One Indigenous company is turning that around
Software company Mustimuhw Information, which develops medical records systems built on a foundation of Indigenous traditions and values, is allowing health providers to capture data informed by cultural practices.
Toronto mom pleads for return of young son allegedly abducted by dad during Vietnam trip
For the last seven-and-half months, Toronto resident Heather McArthur has been living out what she describes as her 'worst nightmare.' On Feb. 7, her then three-year-old son Jacob along with his father Loc Phu 'Jay' Le departed for what was supposed to be a week-long visit to Vietnam to celebrate the Lunar New Year with family, McArthur says.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Montreal couple facing deportation to Mexico granted temporary residency
The Montreal couple from Mexico and their three children facing deportation have received a temporary residence permit.
-
'It's disgusting': Quebec minister reacts after body of boy, 14, found near Hells Angels hideout
The province's public security minister said he was "shocked" Thursday amid reports that a body believed to be that of a 14-year-old boy was found this week near a Hells Angels hideout near Quebec City.
-
Quebec Premier François Legault's approval rating continued to rise this summer
Premier François Legault's approval rating continued to rise this summer, according to the Angus Reid Institute. After reaching a low at the end of 2023, his support rose by three percentage points over the summer to 39 per cent.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Stabbing leaves man in life-threatening condition on Baseline Road
A man has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following a stabbing incident that happened on Baseline Road in the early hours of Friday morning, according to the Ottawa Paramedic Service.
-
Man dies in hospital after shooting in Heron Gate area
Police say a man who was taken to hospital in critical condition after being shot Thursday night has died.
-
Here's how it feels in Ottawa this Friday
Higher than average temperatures are in the forecast for Ottawa this Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northeastern Ontario under a high forest fire rating
As northern Ontario gets ready to welcome autumn this weekend, it’s still feeling a lot like summer as provincial forest fire crews continue to battle blazes.
-
Ontario man to pay $1,500 surcharge after insurer says his SUV is at higher risk of theft
An Ontario man says it is 'unfair' to pay a $1,500 insurance surcharge because his four-year-old SUV is at a higher risk of being stolen.
-
Driver hauling 36,000 kg of ammonia arrested for impaired driving near Timmins, Ont.
James Bay Ontario Provincial Police have charged four commercial vehicle drivers with impaired, including one who was hauling 36,000 kilograms of ammonia hydrate.
Kitchener
-
Ayr couple out almost $23K after closure of Kitchener pool store
Amber and Adam Brueckner have a pool-shaped hole in their backyard – and their wallets.
-
Missing family last seen in a rideshare vehicle in Kitchener, Ont.
New details have been shared about a missing family that was last seen on Sept. 1 in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Police seek to identify 'suspicious' person
Police are trying to identify a man who approached a woman and child in Wellesley.
London
-
Four teens rob north London store, assault employee
Police say just before 7:00 p.m. four teens entered a business in the 1000 block of Adelaide Street North.
-
Heavy police presence in downtown London as result of weapons investigation
Police were focusing their attention on the northeast corner of Richmond and Horton, with members of the emergency response unit taking up positions at the scene.
-
Population of Southwold Township projected to double due to new development
Shedden, southwest of London, hasn’t changed much in decades – but word is spreading that hundreds of new residents could soon be calling the town home.
Windsor
-
Fight over text leads to arrest and charges in Chatham
On Thursday, just after 9:30 a.m., a man was found and taken to police headquarters, where he was released with conditions and a future court date.
-
Dozens gather to 'Take Back the Night' in downtown Windsor
Standing up, speaking out, and showing solidarity — survivors and supporters gathered in the core to take back the night in Windsor. The city is just one of a growing list of communities that have declared intimate partner violence (IPV) an epidemic.
-
Windsor police seize $56,000 in drugs, arrest made
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has seized over $56,000 in drugs and have arrested one suspect.
Barrie
-
Two Barrie men charged in connection with double homicide at Keswick park
Two men from Barrie have been charged after a deadly shooting at a park in Keswick on Wednesday.
-
Brides and vendors claim they were ripped off by Barrie, Ont. photographer
A growing group of brides and wedding photographers from across the province say they have been taken for tens of thousands of dollars by a Barrie, Ont. wedding photographer.
-
Secret drug lab discovered in Walkerton
Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant in Walkerton.
Winnipeg
-
'I'm devastated': Manitobans cleaning up after surge of rain floods communities
Manitobans are continuing to mop up after a deluge of rain hit southern Manitoba earlier in the week.
-
Missing six-year-old boy disappeared after school breakfast program: Manitoba RCMP
Shamattawa RCMP are searching for a missing six-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday morning.
-
'They're dying up north': Possible parvovirus outbreak in Manitoba
A Winnipeg pet rescue is putting out a warning to dog owners across the city about a possible parvovirus in the province.
Atlantic
-
Maritime gas prices increase for first time in more than a month
Gas prices increased in all three Maritime provinces for the first time in more than a month.
-
N.S. woman with painful condition seeks MAID amid battle to fund surgical treatment
A Nova Scotia woman has applied for a medically assisted death, saying after years of battling to receive out-of-country surgery for an illness that causes "indescribable" pain, she struggles to maintain the will to live.
-
Section of Herring Cove Road in Halifax closed to traffic after vehicle crashes into power poles
A section of Herring Cove Road in the Spryfield area of Halifax is closed to traffic in both directions following a single-vehicle collision Friday morning.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
Edmonton
-
5 bison killed in collision with trucks at Elk Island National Park
Five bison are dead at Elk Island National Park east of Edmonton following an early Thursday morning collision.
-
'Thank God we're alive': Apartment building evacuated due to fire
A mother and daughter say they woke up to flames encroaching on their third-floor apartment near Commonwealth Stadium early Friday morning.
-
Man charged with sexually assaulting a teen is an Alberta sheriff
An Edmonton man who is charged with sexually assaulting a teen boy is a member of the Alberta sheriffs, CTV News Edmonton has confirmed.
Calgary
-
Murder suspect wrote 'I'm sorry' in blood on cell wall to Banff, Alta., stabbing victim, court hears
Defence counsel for accused murderer John-Christopher Arrizza argues he was in an “altered state of mind” due to days of drug and alcohol use, sleep deprivation and not eating, when he fatally stabbed a man at a Banff nightclub in 2022.
-
Dangerous offender who left Alberta woman in vegetative state denied parole
The Parole Board of Canada says a man who assaulted a young pregnant woman and left her for dead remains too dangerous to be released into the community.
-
5 bison killed in collision with trucks at Elk Island National Park
Five bison are dead at Elk Island National Park east of Edmonton following an early Thursday morning collision.
Regina
-
AI photo of purple apples growing in Sask. sparks attention, experts debunk image
A social media post of purple apples “growing” in Saskatchewan has sparked a lot of attention. However, garden experts say there's no such thing.
-
Sask. court orders trial in fraud case after $100K in stolen cash was traded for bitcoin
A case involving stolen funds from a Saskatchewan business being used to purchase cryptocurrency will be heading back to the courts, thanks to a new decision by Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal.
-
Tornado confirmed near Langbank, Sask.: ECCC
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has confirmed a tornado touched down Wednesday evening near Langbank, Sask.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mother says gym teacher at private Christian school hit her 7-year-old in the head with a relay baton
A gym teacher at a private Christian school in Saskatoon has been charged. Terra MacEwan, 44, is charged with assault with a weapon. A Saskatoon mother who spoke with CTV News says her autistic son was MacEwan's victim.
-
In letters to slain girlfriend's family, Thomas Hamp said he thinks weed caused his psychotic break
Thomas Hamp says he believed secret police were out to kidnap, torture, and kill him when he fatally stabbed his girlfriend Emily Sanche in February of 2022.
-
AI photo of purple apples growing in Sask. sparks attention, experts debunk image
A social media post of purple apples “growing” in Saskatchewan has sparked a lot of attention. However, garden experts say there's no such thing.
Vancouver
-
Woman dead, toddler uninjured following B.C. police shooting, watchdog says
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating the death of a woman who was shot by the RCMP after allegedly barricading herself in a room with a toddler early Thursday morning.
-
Woman nearly shut out of mother's will sues brother in B.C. Supreme Court – and wins
Since she was a young girl growing up in Vancouver, Ginny Lam says her mom Yat Hei Law made it very clear she favoured her son William, because he was her male heir.
-
'Namgis First Nation touts success of land-based fish farming
The 'Namgis First Nation says a fish farm it owns near Port McNeill shows the potential of land-based aquaculture in B.C.
Vancouver Island
-
'Seems very political': Greater Victoria teachers surprised by ministerial order on student safety
In a rare move, the Greater Victoria School District Board of Education has been slapped with a ministerial order from the province requiring it to update a student safety plan – drawing concern around political posturing leading up to an election.
-
UBCM calls for province to pay for free transit for teenagers
The Union of B.C. Municipalities is asking the provincial government to make transit free for teenagers.
-
B.C. senior recalls becoming trailblazing car designer
To appreciate why Mimi Vandermolen is so pleased to notice one particular vehicle she’s walking past, you need to know that seeing this many cars in one place would have been unimaginable when she was growing-up in the post-war Netherlands.