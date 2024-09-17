Two people dead after shooting in North York
Two men in their 20s are dead after a shooting in North York Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto police said they received a call for the sound of gunshots in the area of Driftwood Avenue and Jane Street shortly after 2:15 p.m.
Police are on the scene of a double shooting in North York that left two men dead on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (Chopper 24)
When they arrived, officers found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Police and paramedics performed life-saving measures, but one victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other man was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition but later died, police said.
The two victims have not been identified. The homicide unit has now taken carriage of the investigation.
"It would appear that this was an altercation between a group of people, and gunshots broke out. The suspects then left the scene," Duty Insp. Todd Jocko told reporters Tuesday afternoon.
Jocko said police do not know how many suspects are involved and do not have descriptions at this time.
Officers recovered two firearms at the scene.
"I don't know the circumstance if there was an exchange of gunfire. Again, it's still early (in the investigation), and I haven't been provided that information," Jocko said. He added that he did not know who owned the guns or where they were found.
Police are investigating a double fatal shooting in the area of Driftwood and Jane on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (CP24)
A command post has been set up in the area as investigators collect evidence and canvass for witnesses to determine what transpired.
"We are working closely with our community partners to make sure that we are providing safety and support to the community," Jocko said.
According to the Toronto District School Board, two nearby schools were placed under lockdown due to the incident, but it was later lifted.
"We recognize that incidents like this are shocking to a community, and we are asking for information that would help us determine who is responsible," Jocko said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
