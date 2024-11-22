TORONTO
Two travellers arrested after allegedly smuggling cocaine in luggage: RCMP

Two travellers are facing charges for allegedly concealing and carrying a large amount of cocaine in their luggage on a flight from Jamaica.

On Oct. 20, 2024, Border Services Officers from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) found approximately 7 kilograms of powder cocaine concealed inside a passenger’s luggage after arriving at Pearson International Airport from Kingston, Jamaica.

The approximate street value of the seized cocaine is around $210,000, according to the police.

Shane Audley Black and Oshin Yulanda McLeod are facing a combined four charges in connection with the investigation.

"The illicit importation of drugs fuels organized crime, overwhelms our public health system and devastates communities and families,” Insp. John McMath of the RCMP’s Toronto Airport Detachment said in a news release

