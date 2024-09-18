Police identify two men gunned down in North York shooting

Toronto police have identified two men who were fatally shot in North York yesterday.

Gunfire broke out in the area of Driftwood Avenue and Jane Street shortly after 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 17.

Emergency crews arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said Wednesday that the victims have been identified as Ibrahim Handule, 26, and Deshawn Walters, 27. Both men are from Toronto.

Investigators said Tuesday that shots appear to have been fired after an altercation broke out between two groups of people.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call police or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.